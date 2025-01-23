Danish politician Anders Vistisen has uttered a scathing two-word response to President Donald Trump following his bid for the US to buy Greenland for “international security”.

On Monday (20 January) when the president signed a slew of executive orders, including an anti-trans measure which states that the US only recognises two sexes, Trump reportedly told journalists that Denmark is unable to “keep” Greenland, an autonomous territory of the European Union.

The United States has a U.S. Space Force presence in Greenland. (EMIL STACH/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

As per Politico, Trump stated at the time: “Greenland is a wonderful place. We need it for international security. And I’m sure that Denmark will come along — it’s costing them a lot of money to maintain it, to keep it.

“Greenland is necessary not for us, it’s necessary for international security,” he said. “You have Russian boats all over the place, you have China’s boats all over the place — warships — and they [Denmark] can’t maintain it.”

However, his comments did not go down well with Danish leaders, who reiterated that Greenland is not up for grabs.

Trump from the Oval Office this afternoon.



He still hasn’t forget Greenland. pic.twitter.com/4F6Gtaugt3 — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) January 21, 2025

Vistisen, a Danish Member of the European Parliament (MEP), addressed Trump’s comments during an EU session. He said: “Dear President Trump, listen very carefully: Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years.

“It is an integrated part of our country,” he continued. “It is not for sale.”

He went on to rephrase his comments as he addressed Trump directly in “words you might understand”. Vistisen concluded, “Mr Trump, f*** off.”

You may like to watch

European Parliament Vice President Nicolae Ștefănuță gave Vistisen due to his choice of language.

“If the translation was correct, the term you used is not allowed in this House, and there will be consequences to the message you have used,” Ștefănuță, who represents Romania, told the politician.

“It is not OK in this House of Democracy. Regardless of what we think of Mr. Trump, it is not possible to use such language.”

The United States has a U.S. Space Force presence in Greenland at Pituffik Air Base, located close to Savissivik. Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have also stated that the territory is not for sale.