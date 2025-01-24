Elon Musk’s Berlin-based Tesla gigafactory has been repurposed as a giant screen by British political campaign group Led By Donkeys in partnership with by Germany’s Centre for Political Beauty.

The groups projected a five-minute protest video about the billionaire onto the factory’s exterior wall, showing how Elon Musk has continuously backed the far-right across Europe.

The controversial tech entrepreneur has caused a storm that is yet to show any signs of abating after making gestures at an event marking Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday (20 January), which many people have likened to a Nazi salute.

After telling voters “thank you for making it happen”, in reference to Trump’s victory over Democrat Kamala Harris, Musk placed one hand on his chest before thrusting the other towards the crowd, his fingers together and palm turned down. He then turned and performed the same salute to the American flag.

Elon Musk gives an alleged Nazi salute during a speech. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Musk denied claims that the gesture was a “Nazi salute,” however Led By Donkeys and the Centre for Political Beauty disagreed, choosing to use the footage as an introduction to their video about far right extremism.

“This is the Tesla gigafactory in Berlin,” the Led By Donkeys video begins. “It’s factories like this that have made (Musk) the world’s richest person,” the narrator says, before alleging that he is using that wealth to “promote European far-right parties.”

In a post on Musk’s own social media platform X in December, he wrote that “only” the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party can “save Germany”. He also shared a video of a German right-wing influencer named Naomi Seibt, who is known for supporting AfD and for being a climate change-denier.

The German health minister Karl Lauterbach said Musk’s comments were “undignified and highly problematic”.

Lauterbach also accused Musk of election interference and called for authorities to “keep a close eye on the goings-on on X.”

You may like to watch

The video continues in the same vein for five minutes, and also mentions the fact that Musk has been a vocal supporter of Tommy Robinson, a former member of the fascist British National Party and founder of the far-right English Defence League, who is currently in jail for spreading false claims about a 15-year old refugee.

Musk has called for Robinson’s release, calling him a “political prisoner.”

The video ends with the statement: “European democracy is being threatened by the world’s richest man,” goes on to then describe Musk as a “far-right activist” and encourages a boycott of Tesla.

PinkNews has reached out to representatives of Elon Musk for comment.



