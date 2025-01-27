UK

Bigots rage after Keir Starmer invites Drag Race UK winner to Burns Night event

Keir Starmer next to drag queen Lawrence Chaney.

Bigots are fuming because Keir Starmer invited Drag Race winner Lawrence Chaney to a Burns Night event. (Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Bigots are raging because prime minister Keir Starmer invited RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Lawrence Chaney to a Burns Night event. 

Lawrence Chaney won the second season of RuPual’s Drag Race UK in 2021, becoming first Scottish queen to claim victory.

Burns Night, held annually on 25 January, celebrates the life and works of Robert Burns, Scotland’s national poet. 

The prime minister’s X account posted a series of images from its Burns Night celebration on Saturday (25 January), including a photo which showed Starmer and Chaney talking together. 

The post, which has been viewed more than two million times, has been bombarded with hateful comments, including one that stated: “You’re one of the worst Prime Ministers we’ve ever had to suffer through.”

‘You just couldn’t resist’

One wrote: “why is there always a drag Queen.” 

Another moaned: “Of course there was a bloke in woman face,” while another wrote, “of course there’s a drag queen. You just couldn’t resist.” 

One person, who referred to Chaney as “that person” claimed that she has “nothing to do with Robert Burns”, despite the fact she is a Scottish creative. 

You may like to watch

Another claimed that Burns would be “spinning in his grave e faster than a Scottish reel at the sight of this celebration”. 

Following Labour’s election victory last year, prime minister Starmer, in an exclusive statement given to PinkNews, said: “Our manifesto commits to a full, trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices, a strengthening of the law so that LGBT+ hate crime attracts tougher sentences, modernising the gender-recognition process and upholding the Equality Act.”

Starmer, however, issued a troubling statement on trans rights ahead of this, saying trans women do not have the right to use women-only spaces, even if they have a gender recognition certificate. 

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

More:

How did this story make you feel?

Sending reaction...
Thanks for your feedback!

Please login or register to comment on this story.

[daily-newsletters-sign-up-form]

Register to save articles and more. It'll only take a minute and it's free.
JOIN US TODAY!