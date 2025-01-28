Campaign turns Elon Musk tweets into donations to migrant charities

A new campaign against Elon Musk’s right-wing rhetoric is hoping to turn his tweets into charity donations.

The initiative, dubbed the Stand Against Elon campaign, was launched on Sunday (26 January) in response to the right-wing and anti-LGBTQ+ speeches the tech billionaire and head of the newly created US Department of Government Efficiency has made in recent months.

Immigration charities in the UK are asking for one pence every time Musk posts on his social media platform X/Twitter.

It was created, organisers said, after Musk was accused of giving a “Nazi salute” during an event marking Donald Trump’s inauguration.

They says its aim is “turning every tweet he sends into a weapon in the fight for social justice.”

Elon Musk during an AfD campaign rally. (Getty)

Musk recently appeared by video link at a rally for the far-right German AfD Party, telling Germany to “move beyond” the guilt of “the Nazi era.”

In 2023, he responded to a post falsely claiming that “western Jewish populations” are pushing hate towards white people by saying: “You have said the actual truth.”

Musk is estimated to tweet on average 2,000 times a month, which would bring in £20. Donors can fix a monthly cap of up to £100 just in case he exceeds that rate.

The funds will be shared by Everyday Racism, Women 4 Refugee Women, People vs Profiteers, Rainbow Migration and Hope Not Hate.

You may like to watch

Rainbow Migration, which helps support LGBTQ+ migrants in Britain, accused Musk of “making attempts to amplify hate in the UK,” but are confident that “most of us are kind and caring.”

The charity’s executive director, Leila Zadeh, said: “We can’t let the richest man in the world poison our politics. He is seeking to demonise trans people and refugees as he continues to amass record wealth. Most people know their problems are caused by wealth hoarders and hatemongers, not trans people seeking safety.”

According to Byline Times, the campaign was inspired by the #DefeatByTweet movement, which raised more than $12 million (approximately £9.5 million) in protest against Donald Trump’s presidential election campaigns in 2020 and 2024.