World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) may not be known for its LGBTQ+ representation, but it actually includes a growing amount – so it’s time to familiarise yourself as it arrives on Netflix.

WWE was streamed live on Netflix on 6 January from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

The inaugural event hosted some of WWE’s biggest names, including The Rock, John Cena, and the Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, as reported by Netflix.

WWE fans can look forward to a live weekly programming unfolding 52 weeks a year, with Netflix having become the exclusive home of the WWE’s flagship weekly wrestling program.

Representation in the WWE, in contrast to other sports, is strong, with even drag icon and self-professed fan of the fights, Bob the Drag Queen, branding it “kind of gay”.

Here are 16 LGBTQ+ wrestlers you should know about.

Anthony Bowens

Piper Niven

Toni Storm

Shayna Baszler

Nyla Rose

Darren Young

2013 PWI Inspirational Wrestler Darren Young pic.twitter.com/eINtNZHRg7 — Wrestling Magazine (@WrestleMagazine) August 25, 2023

Sonya Deville

Mercedes Martinez

Pat Patterson

Rosa Mendes

Saraya Bevis

Leyla Hirsch

Orlando Jordan

Orlando Jordan’s first entrance with “US Promise” May 19th 2005 Smackdown pic.twitter.com/UACBnycCDc — WWE Gimmicks That Worked (@GimmickWas_A_W) November 19, 2024

Tegan Nox

Kiera Hogan

Diamante

