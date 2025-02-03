Massive protests against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and Donald Trump took place in LA on Sunday (February 2) in response to President Trump’s crackdown on immigration.

The ICE protests began on Olvera Street in downtown LA and grew in size as the day went on, with thousands of demonstrators marching to City Hall.

The protestors also walked onto the southbound lanes of the 101 freeway, at the Alameda Street exit, later blocking both sides of the 101.

The LAPD tweeted a traffic advisory about the protest, warning commuters that the area was “under major gridlock.”

The traffic jams continued on-and-off throughout the day until 4pm, when the LAPD announced that “demonstrators have exited the 101 freeway” and were instead gathering at the steps of City Hall.

The 101 freeway was in ‘major gridlock’ for several hours. (Getty)

Although LAPD confirmed that the protesters had not received prior permission, they were deemed peaceful.

Police later told protestors that they needed to disburse from City Hall and it is unclear if any arrests were made.

The protests follow a flurry of executive orders signed by President Trump, mandating a greater military presence at the U.S-Mexico border and removing restrictions that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were previously subjected to.

Under the new order, ICE is now allowed to target migrants at previously designated ‘safe haven’ locations like schools and churches for arrest and deportation.

Trump’s new immigration policies put many migrants in danger. (Getty)

The Trump administration has been boasting about its immigration arrest numbers for the past week, alleging nearly 1,000 migrants have been arrested per day.

A statement from the US Department of Homeland Security said: “This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens, including murderers and rapists, who have illegally come into our country.”

The Trump administration claims they have arrested nearly 1,000 migrants each day. (Getty)

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense.”

Five Quaker groups, a historically Christian denomination which originated in the 1640s, have filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) over Trump’s executive order allowing immigration officials to carry out enforcing action in “sensitive” locations.

It is alleged that Trump’s policy specifically incites fear among Quakers, who promote the idea that all people can provide “unique messages from God”, no matter their background, and migrant-friendly congregations have raised concerns over potential arrests, with some services being cancelled.