Richard Osman’s House of Games is back with new episodes this week, featuring a whole host of celebrity guests testing their minds and competing for a coveted trophy.

House of Games sees Osman leading his guests through five rounds of general knowledge to test their quizzing ability and win bragging rights.

This week’s contestants include rugby player Joe Marler, Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hauer, TV presenter Storm Huntley, and Tom Read Wilson.

Here’s everything you need to know about him.

A whole week of fiendish gameplay starts today: Richard Osman’s House Of Games will be on from Monday 3rd February – Friday 7th February at 6pm on BBC Two. Flanked by the heavenly @JoeMarler @StormHuntley & @KarenHauerFan . Presided over by wondrous @richardosman ! @BBCTwo pic.twitter.com/Lb5B1gU0pz — Tom Read Wilson (@TomReadWilson) February 3, 2025

What is Tom Read Wilson famous for?

Wilson is best known for being the receptionist and client coordinator on Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating.

But, many might recognise Wilson from a stint on the fifth series of The Voice UK, having previously trained at the Royal Academy of Music.

Wilson has made the rounds on a number of other reality shows, including Celebrity Juice, CelebAbility, Supermarket Sweep, 8 out of 10 Cats, Loose Women, and The Wheel.

He was also the runner-up on Celebrity Best Home Cook in 2021.

You may like to watch

Due to his musical background, Wilson has done several stints on stage. Most recently, he played Squidward in the West End run of The Spongebob Musical in 2023.

Is Tom Read Wilson in a relationship?

Tom Read Wilson (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Wilson is gay but does not appear to be in a relationship. He previously said he loves “meeting people” but is currently “very happy” in his own company.

“If someone came into my life, it would be a beloved addition. Most days I feel like a moist madeira sponge that doesn’t really require icing. But if there were icing, it wouldn’t go amiss. I’m so lucky I’ve got three godchildren, three nephews… but what I really crave is to have children of my own one day,” Wilson said.

In 2018, he spoke to PinkNews about who his perfect partner would be if he had one.

He said that he is looking for someone who is “radically different” to him “on every possible level.”

“I want my partner to be radically different to me on every possible level. I always say I don’t physically have a type except radically different to me because I always think two-thirds of beauty lies in fascination. I think there’s something beautiful in that post-coital moment where you look at someone and think “How are you put together? I could spend the rest of my life mapping your face because it’s so different to my own.'”

What movies has Tom Read Wilson been in?

Wilson made the rounds on the reality TV circuit but he also has movie credits.

Wilson appeared in a queer James Bond spoof titled Jayson Bend: Queen and Country as a Swiss intelligence agent named Alex DeCoque. The synopsis reads: “Jayson Bend, R.I.M. Agent 009, teams up with a Swiss counterpart to try and stop the launch of a satellite that will turn Ray Perdood, the owner of the largest global hair salon chain, into one of the most powerful men in the world.”

He also starred in a 2020 short film titled The Gay Days.