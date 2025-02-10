Love Island: All Stars‘ contestant Curtis Pritchard would be open to being with a man, citing the fact that he doesn’t want to “put a label” on his sexuality.

In 2019, Pritchard told The Sun on Sunday that “love is blind” and he wouldn’t rule out being in a same-sex relationship.

“It’s a cliche to say, but love is blind. I can never ever say what will happen in the future. I wouldn’t rule anything out. You can never put a label on anything,” he said.

Pritchard previously dated Love Island co-stars Amy Hart and Maura Higgins, finishing in fourth place on the ITV2 show alongside Higgins.

Curtis Pritchard has said that he doesn’t label his sexuality. (ITV)

Pritchard’s friend Tommy Fury came in second with his partner Molly Mae Hague while Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won the series.

Viewers often questioned Pritchard’s sexuality during his first stint in the villa, particularly after kissing Fury on the lips and telling him that he loved him.

When the scenes aired, Pritchard’s mother defended her son’s right to express himself regardless of his sexuality. She told OK! Magazine that Pritchard “is comfortable enough in his sexuality to be confident in expressing himself” and that it “doesn’t matter how other people perceive it”.

Pritchard returned to Love Island in the show’s second ever All Stars season, taking place in South Africa. Ahead of his return, Pritchard said that he was hoping to finally find the love of his life.

(ITV)

“I feel like I’m in a different stage in my life. The idea of settling down is a serious idea in my life right now. haven’t found my true love… that sounds so cheesy doesn’t it. So, I thought, let’s give it another go,” he said.

You may like to watch

“It was great fun last time; a lot of emotions. I feel excited to go back. I’m going to have a great fun time and hopefully leave with someone. It’s exciting.”

Despite Pritchard’s previous comments, he has never formally come out as such but that might be because he simply doesn’t want to choose any sort of label for what he feels. After all, love is love!

Love Island: All Stars airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2.