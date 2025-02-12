More than one in every five LGBTQ+ people have been sexually assaulted in queer venues such as clubs and bars, the latest research has revealed.

The survey, published by national health and wellbeing charity LGBT Hero, involved more than 600 people from within the queer community.

Survivors of sexual assault, who asked not to be identified, claimed they were assaulted in a range environments, including a Pride after-party, a bar and a “sex-positive” venue.

One said: “I was assaulted in a queer club. When I told a staff member, they rolled their eyes and told me I was overreacting.”

61 per cent of respondents said they had been sexually or intimately touched without their consent in a social setting, while 21 per cent reported being sexually assaulted at an LGBTQ+ venue.

(Getty Images/Kinga Krzeminska)

Perpetrators are often strangers

While the survey revealed that 74 per cent of victims told someone about the assault, only 19 per cent reported the incident to the police.

44 per cent said they were assaulted by a stranger, while 31 per cent claimed the perpetrator was a friend. On average, one in every five blamed someone they had “just met”. Often the victim was too upset to say anything (17 per cent) or too scared (24 per cent). Close to half (45 per cent) simply moved away.

Unwanted sexual contact includes kissing, touching and groping.

In response, LGBT Hero asked LGBTQ+ venues to ensure mandatory consent training for all staff, and called for visible reporting systems to support survivors and for community accountability, to challenge harmful behaviour.

‘Assaults happening where we should feel protected’

Ian Howley, the charity’s chief executive, said: “LGBTQ+ spaces should be places of safety but sexual assault and harassment are happening where we should feel protected.

“Our experience running the Lambeth Allies Programme, in partnership with Lambeth Council, has shown us that real change is possible when we come together to educate, train and empower people to challenge unacceptable behaviour.”

A survey published in 2022 by anti-abuse charity Galop showed that half of LGBTQ+ sexual-violence survivors believed they were assaulted because of their identity.

Rape Crisis England and Wales works towards the elimination of sexual violence. If you’ve been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

