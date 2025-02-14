Writer, producer and LGBTQ+ trailblazer Russell T Davies has been commissioned to create a new drama series, Tip Toe, which will “explore the most corrosive forces facing the LGBTQ+ community today”.

The new original series, called Tip Toe, has been commissioned by Channel 4 following the success of Davies’ critically acclaimed AIDS crisis drama It’s A Sin, which starred singer Olly Alexander.

The five-part series is set to follow Manchester neighbours Leo and Clive. Leo runs a bar on Manchester’s famous gay hub Canal Street whilst Clive is an electrician with two teenage sons.

“But just as life should be settling down, the world around them is growing more tense,” a synopsis for the show reads.

Russell T Davies is the creator of classic queer TV dramas Queer as Folk and It’s a Sin (Getty/Channel 4)

“Words become weapons, opinions become radicalised, and gradually, two neighbours become deadly enemies in a tense, suburban thriller which challenges everything we consider to be safe.”

“The series, populated with a cast of vibrant characters and underscored with Davies’ trademark wit and deft humour, is an urgent yet gripping tale that brings a spotlight to bear on the re-emergence of an incipient threat,” it adds.

There is no word on casting yet, which is expected to be announced soon.

Alongside Davies, the series will be produced by Quay Street Productions, executive produced by Nicola Shindler (Queer as Folk, It’s A Sin, Fool Me Once) and directed by Peter Hoar (It’s A Sin, The Last of Us, Nolly).

“It’s my honour to combine my old home, Channel 4, with my second home, Canal Street. This is a show I had to write because the world is getting stranger, tougher and darker, and frankly, the fight is on,” Davies said.

Russell T Davies. (Getty)

Nicola Shindler, executive producer for Tip Toe, said she is “so pleased” to once again work with Davies at Channel 4 “and to be given the chance to tell such an important story”.

“Tip Toe is not just a timely drama, but a captivating story shot through with Russell’s brilliant wit, warmth and devastating poignancy,” Schindler said.

Ollie Madden, director of Film4 and Channel 4 Drama said: “It is a huge privilege to back this remarkable new series from Russell, one of the greatest writers of our time, and the man behind some of our most era-defining hits, including Queer as Folk and It’s A Sin.

“We couldn’t love Tip Toe more: it is funny, gripping, full of heart, and an urgent call to arms. It perfectly represents what we’re about at Channel 4, and we are beyond thrilled to be working with Nicola, Russell and Peter again on this very special show.”