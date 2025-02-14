Cancel your Sunday evening plans, people, because the most glitzy, wild and glamorous night British TV has to offer is back on our screens on February 16, namely, the 2025 BAFTAs.

The star-studded event will bring together a galaxy of A-list celebs. The 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominations have already been announced, with several films leading the pack. Conclave, a thriller based on the Robert Harris novel, is the front-runner with 12 nominations, including for best film.

Transgender cartel musical Emilia Pérez is also in the running for best film, despite the fact it has been hit by a scandal after it emerged that lead actress Karla Sofia Gascón previously wrote a number of offensive tweets which negatively referenced Islam, George Floyd – whose death at the hands of police sparked protests worldwide – and diversity at the Oscars. Gascón is also nominated for best actress at the 2025 BAFTAs.

What else can we expect from this year’s BAFTAs? Read on to find out more.

Where are the BAFTAs held?

Previously held at the Royal Albert Hall, the BAFTAs moved to a new home in 2023 – the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall – and that’s where the 2025 BAFTAs will be broadcast from.

The glamorous Royal Festival Hall is a 2,700-seat concert, dance and talks venue within Southbank Centre in London, situated on the South Bank of the River Thames. Want to know when the BAFTAs are on TV? Read on.

Who is hosting the 2025 BAFTAs?

For the second year in a row, the BAFTAs will be hosted by Doctor Who and Good Omens star David Tennant. His performance as the 2024 host garnered widespread praise, it was also a ratings hit watched by more than 3.8 million viewers at home. It marked a third consecutive year of increased ratings, according to Digital Spy.

Tennant is a vocal and passionate LGBTQ+ ally. In the lead up to the Doctor Who 60th anniversary, BAFTAs host David Tennant appeared on The One Show and The Last Leg, where the Scottish actor was spotted wearing a trans flag themed TARDIS badge as a small act of solidarity with the trans community.

BAFTAs host David Tennant is vociferously outspoken about LGBTQ+ rights (Getty/Instagram)

Then, in June 2024, he made a powerful speech calling out the then-Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, a Conservative politician who has gone from being a relatively quiet and obscure junior minister to one of the most prominent anti-trans voices in the UK government. She is now leader of the opposition.

Speaking about his plan to return for the 2025 BAFTAs, Tennant has said: “I’m not interested in picking fights.”

Speaking to Radio Times, the Inside Man actor explained: ‘The BAFTAs are supposed to be kind. Last year we weren’t trying to roast people, but there was a joke about Cate Blanchett, and she looked a little bit annoyed, a little bit p***ed off.

“And I remember going, “Oh God, no. I think you’re brilliant. I was just trying to be witty and make a point about how you’ve got lots of prizes, and we love you.”’

Who is nominated for a 2025 BAFTA award?

BEST FILM

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fow

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Hoard

Kneecap

Monkey Man

Santosh

Sister Midnight

CHILDREN’S AND FAMILY FILM

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

DOCUMENTARY

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

ANIMATED FILM

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

DIRECTOR

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

Conclave, Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

LEADING ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

LEADING ACTOR

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sin

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

You can see even more nominations here, including best score, best casting and cinematography.

What time are the 2025 BAFTAs on TV, and which channel?

The EE BAFTA Film Awards air on Sunday February 16 at 7pm on BBC One. You can watch the ceremony live, or on BBC iPlayer.