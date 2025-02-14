Everything you need to know about the 2025 BAFTAs, including when they’re on TV
Cancel your Sunday evening plans, people, because the most glitzy, wild and glamorous night British TV has to offer is back on our screens on February 16, namely, the 2025 BAFTAs.
The star-studded event will bring together a galaxy of A-list celebs. The 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominations have already been announced, with several films leading the pack. Conclave, a thriller based on the Robert Harris novel, is the front-runner with 12 nominations, including for best film.
Transgender cartel musical Emilia Pérez is also in the running for best film, despite the fact it has been hit by a scandal after it emerged that lead actress Karla Sofia Gascón previously wrote a number of offensive tweets which negatively referenced Islam, George Floyd – whose death at the hands of police sparked protests worldwide – and diversity at the Oscars. Gascón is also nominated for best actress at the 2025 BAFTAs.
What else can we expect from this year’s BAFTAs? Read on to find out more.
Where are the BAFTAs held?
Previously held at the Royal Albert Hall, the BAFTAs moved to a new home in 2023 – the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall – and that’s where the 2025 BAFTAs will be broadcast from.
The glamorous Royal Festival Hall is a 2,700-seat concert, dance and talks venue within Southbank Centre in London, situated on the South Bank of the River Thames. Want to know when the BAFTAs are on TV? Read on.
Who is hosting the 2025 BAFTAs?
For the second year in a row, the BAFTAs will be hosted by Doctor Who and Good Omens star David Tennant. His performance as the 2024 host garnered widespread praise, it was also a ratings hit watched by more than 3.8 million viewers at home. It marked a third consecutive year of increased ratings, according to Digital Spy.
Tennant is a vocal and passionate LGBTQ+ ally. In the lead up to the Doctor Who 60th anniversary, BAFTAs host David Tennant appeared on The One Show and The Last Leg, where the Scottish actor was spotted wearing a trans flag themed TARDIS badge as a small act of solidarity with the trans community.
Then, in June 2024, he made a powerful speech calling out the then-Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, a Conservative politician who has gone from being a relatively quiet and obscure junior minister to one of the most prominent anti-trans voices in the UK government. She is now leader of the opposition.
Speaking about his plan to return for the 2025 BAFTAs, Tennant has said: “I’m not interested in picking fights.”
Speaking to Radio Times, the Inside Man actor explained: ‘The BAFTAs are supposed to be kind. Last year we weren’t trying to roast people, but there was a joke about Cate Blanchett, and she looked a little bit annoyed, a little bit p***ed off.
“And I remember going, “Oh God, no. I think you’re brilliant. I was just trying to be witty and make a point about how you’ve got lots of prizes, and we love you.”’
Who is nominated for a 2025 BAFTA award?
BEST FILM
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fow
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Hoard
Kneecap
Monkey Man
Santosh
Sister Midnight
CHILDREN’S AND FAMILY FILM
Flow
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
DOCUMENTARY
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
ANIMATED FILM
Flow
Inside Out 2
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
DIRECTOR
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
Conclave, Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anora
The Brutalist
Kneecap
A Real Pain
The Substance
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
LEADING ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Demi Moore, The Substance
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Mikey Madison, Anora
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
LEADING ACTOR
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Colman Domingo, Sing Sin
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
You can see even more nominations here, including best score, best casting and cinematography.
What time are the 2025 BAFTAs on TV, and which channel?
The EE BAFTA Film Awards air on Sunday February 16 at 7pm on BBC One. You can watch the ceremony live, or on BBC iPlayer.
