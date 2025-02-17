Elon Musk’s father Errol has spread a baseless conspiracy theory that Michelle Obama is trans.

During an appearance on The Wide Awake Podcast, hosted by Joshua Rubin, Errol implied that comedian Joan Rivers was killed after publicly stating that Michelle Obama was transgender.

In 2014, Rivers died at the age of 81, a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a medical procedure, as reported by CNN.

Rivers did claim that Michelle was transgender and refused to apologise in the weeks preceding her death, telling CNN in July 2014 that she thought it was “a compliment”. “She’s so attractive, tall, with a beautiful body, great face, does great makeup,” she added.

‘Common knowledge’

After being asked by Rubin, “Michelle Obama is a man?” Errol responded: “Of course, you don’t know that?”

He also claimed that it was “common knowledge” that Rivers was “axed” for saying Michelle was trans.

“Michelle Obama is a man”, he said, before claiming that there were “pictures” of her that proved the claim.

“Michelle Obama is a man, obviously, there are pictures with a 9inch Schlong hanging….”



Errol isn’t the first to make this baseless claim, alongside Rivers in 2023, podcaster Jason Whitlock also made the claim in a podcast episode centred on the Obama family.

Michelle has been ‘transvestigated’ for many years. Transvestigating – a mash-up of trans and investigating – refers to conspiracy theories that falsely claim individuals, typically women, are transgender and are hiding their “true” gender identity.

Celebrities including Taylor Swift, and Serena Williams have been subjected to such theories, which are spread without evidence.

