Grimes calls out Elon Musk for ‘ignoring’ their child’s medical crisis

Grimes, the ex of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has called him out publicly for apparently ignoring her amidst what she claims is an ongoing medical issue affecting one of their children.

Writing on X, which Musk owns, Grimes replied to one of Musk’s tweets with: “Plz [sic] respond about our child’s medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention.”

“If you don’t want to talk to me, can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon,” she said.

Grimes and Elon Musk share three children together – X Æ A-12, Exa Dark Siderael, and Techno Mechanicus – but the post did not specify which child was in crisis and what they had been affected by.

After other commenters asked Grimes for further details about the situation, she explained: “I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts, call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer lifelong impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to fucking respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at.”

Following her tweets, many users notified her that she was apparently being “shadowbanned”, a term that refers to moderators of a social media website blocking a user without their knowledge by hiding their posts from public view.

It is unclear if the shadowbanning was in direct correlation to Grimes calling out her ex, who owns the website she was posting on.

Grimes later said she would be “deleting” the posts about her child as they were “not eliciting a response” and instead creating “a media circus at the expense of the kids.”

She previously called Musk out for bringing their son X to the Oval Office while President Trump was signing an executive order, saying that “he should not be in public like this.”

Elon Musk stood with his son and Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (Getty)

Grimes has faced calls from fans to address Elon Musk’s increasingly controversial behaviour, including the allegations he gave a “Nazi salute” during one of Trump’s inauguration events.

The artist, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, has been urged to address Musk’s behaviour, saying following controversy around Musk’s notorious salute during the inauguration: “I am not him.“

“I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting,” She said in a lengthy response on X/Twitter. “To be clear I could go talk s**t and be on a bunch of magazine covers and be a feminist hero and get clout – but it would serve no purpose. I choose my children’s wellbeing.”

Grimes herself has been criticised by fans for her association with far-right figures, after she followed and reposted several accounts with far-right ties. She has also been criticised for attending the wedding of American blogger and Pro-Trump pundit Curtis Yarvin.