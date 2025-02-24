Friedrich Merz is expected to become Germany’s next chancellor following the results of the German election, leaving many wondering where he stands on LGBTQ+ rights.

The leader of the Germany’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) bloc has already been congratulated by several world leaders after the CDU/CSU won 208 seats, securing 28.5 per cent of the vote in the election.

They were followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which gained 151 seats and nearly 21 per cent of the vote in its best-ever election performance.

Where does Friedrich Merz stand on LGBTQ+ rights?

Merz holds traditionally conservative views on LGBTQ+ rights, and while his record suggests he does not advocate for progressive policies, he has shown some evolution in his stance.

The 69-year-old opposed the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Germany, introduced in 2017, but has stated that he respects the law and would not seek to reverse it.

He has also acknowledged that “some homosexual couples are probably better parents than some heterosexuals” when discussing same-sex adoption — something he was previously opposed to until 2021.

However, some of his remarks have been controversial. In 2020, Merz issued a feeble apology, saying that he “regrets” offending people after he suggested homosexuality is fine if it “does not affect children”.

‘It is not a topic for public discussion at all’

Opponents called for Merz to apologise for the “backwards” conflation between homosexuality and paedophilia.

In attempting to apologise, he told t-online: “It has obviously been misunderstood, sometimes maliciously, but I understand that it could be misunderstood, and that’s why I want to say that again explicitly, if anyone has felt personally affected by it I really regret that.

“It was not my intention, maybe [the juxtaposition] was an issue but these were two different thoughts with no intention of targeting anyone personally.”

He added: “The point I was making about sexual orientation in general, regardless of whether heterosexual or homosexual, is that it is not a topic for public discussion at all. The point was, and I do stick to it that no matter where it comes from, as soon as children are affected, it is unacceptable.

“If someone misunderstood that, I regret it.”

