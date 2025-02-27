13 facts about Bad Bunny you need to know

Coming from humble beginnings, Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny has fast become a music sensation.

First debuting on SoundCloud in 2013, the 30-year-old rapper has become a force to be reckoned with, winning Grammies for best Latin pop or urban album three times, from a total of 10 nominations.

In 2022, he became the first non-English language artist to win the MTV Video Music Award for artist of the year.

Here are 13 facts every Bad Bunny fan should know!

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio was born in 1994. (Getty)

His real name is…

The Puerto Rican singer was born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio in 1994. His mother is a retired teacher, and his father is a truck driver.

His stage name is based on…

The name Bad Bunny derives from a childhood picture of him dressed as a rabbit.

You may like to watch

He refuses to label his sexuality

While the singer likes to call himself “fluid”, he told the Los Angeles Times in 2020: “At the end of the day, I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man. One never knows in life.”

The star once worked in a grocery store. (Getty)

He once had a job as…

The rapper opened up about his childhood in GQ magazine, saying he briefly worked at a local supermarket, bagging groceries, after dropping out of university.

Socialite Kendall Jenner had a brief relationship with the singer, beginning in early 2023. According to Vogue, it temporarily ended in December of that year… and again in September 2024.

His star sign is…

He was born on 10 March, making him a Pisces.

The on-screen kiss. (Amazon MGM Studios)

His first on-screen kiss was in…

In the 2023 film Cassandro, about the life of Saúl Armendáriz, Bunny played the queer wrestler’s love interest, Felipe. The two share a tender on-screen kiss.

His love of singing began at…

Growing up in a devout Catholic household, Bad Bunny first took an interest in singing after joining the church choir at the age of 13.

He was Rolling Stone magazine’s first Latin cover star

Bad Bunny became the first Latin artist to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, in 2020. He featured again in 2023.

Bad Bunny wore a T-shirt in memory of a homeless trans woman. (Twitter)

He once paid tribute to Alexa Negrón Luciano

A staunch supporter of trans rights, Bad Bunny called attention to the death of homeless transgender woman Alexa Negrón Lucian, who was shot in Puerto Rico in 2020.

He is from…

Bad Bunny was born in Vega Baja, on the coast of north central Puerto Rico. The region’s name roughly translates as “lower valley”.

He is almost 6ft tall

The star stands at about 5ft 11in, that’s 1.8m.

He wears full drag in “Yo Perreo Sola” video

The music video for the 2020 hit “Yo Perreo Sola” shows the star in full drag, showing off a variety of stunning costumes.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

