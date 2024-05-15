On 13 May, a clip of rapper Bad Bunny in a bar embracing another man went viral on X – or Twitter, if you’re feeling nostalgic, which in turn caused the phrase “is Bad Bunny gay?” to trend online.

The clip was captioned: “Bad Bunny was recently spotted in a gay bar in Nashville.” It showed the “Soy Peor” hitmaker in a club, hugging and kissing another man on the cheek.

The video – shared by an account called @LyricVault – has now been viewed almost two million times. The problem is, it’s completely untrue.

🚨 Bad Bunny was recently spotted in a gay bar in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/bkeOC6zymk — Lyric Vault (@LyricVault) May 13, 2024

Community Notes are a system that, in the words of X, “aims to create a better-informed world, by empowering people on X to collaboratively add helpful notes to posts that might be misleading.”

It’s essentially a community-driven content moderation system, though implementing it hasn’t been without its challenges. However, in this case the Community Note has shut down some very wild speculation.

The video was apparently filmed at Barstool Nashville, which isn’t a gay bar. Also, the other man in the three second clip is believed to be Bad Bunny’s youngest brother, Bysael Martínez Ocasio, reports Pride.com.

Bad Bunny has previously confirmed that he is heterosexual, but the Puerto Rican trap singer did open up about viewing sexuality as being fluid in 2020, saying “one never knows” what will happen in the future.

“At the end of the day, I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man. One never knows in life. But at the moment I am heterosexual and I like women,” he told the LA Times.

Bad Bunny is also a long-time LGBTQ+ ally. In 2019, he led protests in Puerto Rico calling on the island’s governor to resign and calling out his views on sexuality and gender.

He’s also previously called out reggaeton star Don Omar for making anti-gay comments, saying: “Homophobia in this day and age? How embarrassing, man.”

Is Bad Bunny dating Kendall Jenner?

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny and guests at the Après Met 2 Met Gala After Party hosted by Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Francesco Risso, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez and Renell Medra on May 6, 2024 in New York, (Getty)

The Grammy-winning rapper previously dated Kendall Jenner, who he was introduced to by mutual friends when he moved to LA in 2023. The pair were spotted together on dates around Los Angeles and also at Coachella the same year before reportedly splitting up in December 2023.

In January 2024, People reported that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny “celebrated New Year together with friends near Barbados.” The same source then reportedly added that Jenner and Bad Bunny did “not (go) on the same flight” and are not “back together.”

They were subsequently seen together at the Met Gala on 6 May 2024, and Harpers Bazaar reported that they were then spotted leaving the same hotel – separately – the following day, on 7 May 2024.

Bad Bunny and Carliz De La Cruz lawsuit

Bad Bunny is currently dealing with a $40 million lawsuit filed against him in Puerto Rico by his ex-girlfriend Carliz De La Cruz Hernández. They are believed to have dated for five years from 2011 to 2016 after meeting when they were both workers at supermarket chain Enoco.

The lawsuit alleges that Bad Bunny made unauthorised use of De La Cruz Hernández’s voice in several of his songs, specifically the phrase “Bad Bunny baby”, which she says she recorded on her phone at his request.

She’s suing because she believes that she was entitled to fair compensation for the use of her “vocal identity”.

Bad Bunny, who (again) is not gay, is currently on tour and will be playing at State Farm Arena in Atlanta tomorrow (16 May).