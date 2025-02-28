Pedro Pascal brilliantly trolls transphobes in his Instagram comments

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal has trolled trolls in the comments of his recent Instagram post asserting his trans allyship, and his responses are iconic.

Pascal, who has used his platform to takedown anti-trans bigotry and has a trans sister, actress Lux Pascal, has responded to those opposed to trans rights.

In his post, in which he shared a photo of a sign that read, “a world without trans people has never existed and never will,” he commented underneath, calling attempts to strip the transgender community of rights “vile” and “pathetic”.

The post garnered significant support but also some opposition, which Pascal responded to in iconic ways.

Pedro Pascal and his sister, Lux. (Getty)

One person wrote: “You were my favourite actor…. I’m unfollowing you…. bulls**t.” Pascal responded with an exaggerated “nooooooooooo”, topped off with the nail-painting emoji.

“Man you were one of my favorite actors until this…” somebody else wrote, to which Pedro responded: “that’s too bad. Wait, no I don’t give a s**t.”

In response to someone writing, “That’s going to be an unfollow,” Pascal replied, “later, gator!”

He also responded to a comment that read “Gay s**t” with kissing emojis and bid bigots “bye” as they complained about his support for the trans community.

‘Trans rights are human rights’

Despite losing bigoted followers, Pascal’s post has been flooded with messages from new supporters.

“I heard about this post and started following you,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “I heard you lost some followers… thought I’d slide right in and take up some of that missing space. Trans rights are human rights.”

Pedro Pascal’s support for the trans community comes amid US president Donald Trump attacking trans rights through numerous orders, including one that declares there are “only two sexes”.

