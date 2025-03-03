Morgan Freeman honours ‘dear friend’ Gene Hackman during the Oscars’ In Memoriam

Morgan Freeman has honoured his “dear friend”, the late Gene Hackman, during the Oscars’ In Memoriam segment.

The two-time Oscar winner and star of the culture-shifting LGBTQ+ film The Birdcage died aged 95, alongside his 63-year-old wife Betsy Arakawa. The couple were found dead, along with their pet dog, at their property in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday (27 February).

“This week, our community lost a giant, and I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” Freeman said at the 97th Academy Awards. The Now You See Me star recalled working with Hackman in their collaborations, Unforgiven and Under Suspicion.

“He received two Oscars, but more importantly, he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world…I think I speak for us all when I say, Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more. Rest in peace, my friend,” Freeman concluded.

Morgan Freeman pays tribute to Gene Hackman before the #Oscars In Memoriam segment pic.twitter.com/lcQVzfXvvo — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025

Hackman was remembered at the Oscars’ In Memoriam among fellow greats who passed this year including Mulholland Drive’s David Lynch, who died in January aged 78, and Dame Maggie Smith, who died in September at age 89.

Others honoured included Donald Sutherland, Shelley Duvall, Gena Rowlings, James Earl Jones, Dick Pope, Jeff Baena, Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, M Emmet Walsh, Robert Towne, Joan Plowright and Teri Garr.

Hackman retired from Hollywood in 2004, but had enjoyed an expansive, era-defining career in the film and TV industry until then, with the actor securing his first role – in anthology drama series The United States Steel Hour – in 1959.

Gene Hackman was remembered at the Academy Awards award ceremony. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Across the next five decades, he went on to win two Academy Awards, including Best Actor for 1971 thriller The French Connection and Best Supporting Actor for 1992 Western Unforgiven. He also secured three other nominations, for Bonnie & Clyde, I Never Sang For My Father, and Mississippi Burning.

Hackman played more than 100 roles during his extensive career, including villain Lex Luthor in Superman, and scored a slew of other accolades – two BAFTAs, four Golden Globes, and a SAG Award.

