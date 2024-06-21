Donald Sutherland, known for his role as Mr. Bennet in the 2005 film Pride & Prejudice, has died at age 88.

The Pride & Prejudice star also portrayed President Snow in The Hunger Games trilogy and achieved an Emmy for his role in the 1995 thriller/drama Citizen X.

He received an honorary Oscar in 2017 for his work in the film industry.

His son, actor Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor) confirmed his death on 21 June. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away.

“I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived,” he wrote above a black-and-white image of the pair.

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more… pic.twitter.com/3EdJB03KKT — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) June 20, 2024

His cause of death has not been announced.

You may like to watch

Fellow performers and industry professionals have paid tribute to the beloved star, with Baby Driver and Last Night in Soho director Edgar Wright writing that he “always [had a] fascinating screen presence”.

He credited the star for his work in “two of my very favourite and most influential films” Don’t Look Now and Invasion Of The Bodysnatchers.

“But that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of his legendary filmography,” he wrote in the extensive post. “So sorry to see you go Donald, but what a legacy you leave behind.”

RIP the great Donald Sutherland, a favourite actor and always fascinating screen presence. He starred in two of my very favourite and most influential films – ‘Don’t Look Now’ and the 1978 ‘Invasion Of The Bodysnatchers’. But that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of his… pic.twitter.com/HzRHIGd2ov — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 20, 2024

Helen Mirren, who starred in the 2017 comedy/adventure film The Leisure Seeker with the late actor said he was “one of the smartest actors I ever worked with”.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “He had a wonderful enquiring brain and a great knowledge on a wide variety of subjects.”

He also “combined this great intelligence with a deep sensitivity”, said The Queen actress. “This all made him into the legend of film that he became. He was my colleague and became my friend.

“I will miss his presence in this world.”

Jane Fonda also paid tribute to Sutherland, saying she was “stunned” to hear of his passing.

The Grace and Frankie actress — who previously dated the actor for a few years — said on Instagram: “He was my fascinating co-star in Klute and we loved working together.

“Donald was a brilliant actor and a complex man who shared quite a few adventures with me, such as the FTA Show, an anti-Vietnam war tour that performed for 60,000 active duty soldiers, sailors, and marines in Hawaii, Okinawa, the Philippines, and Japan in 1971. I am heartbroken.”