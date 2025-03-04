Selma Blair graced the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet, and all eyes were on her date — her adorable service dog, Scout.

The 90s icon posed for pictures alongside her sweet pup, an English red fox lab, and even took the time to allow fellow celebrities to cuddle Scout at the Oscars after party on Sunday (2 March). Stars including Laverne Cox, Chrissy Teigen, Patricia Clarkson, and designer Zac Posen were all pictured patting the service animal.

Blair commemorated the special moment via a Monday (3 March) Instagram post. “Over 25 years of celebrating the Oscar’s at @vanityfair . I loved tonight especially . Scout is a solid date. #vanityfairoscarparty,” she wrote.

Why does Selma Blair have a service dog?

Selma Blair introduced her service dog to the world in December 2021. Scout had been supporting her for years since announcing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018.

“It has been a year and a half in the making, but today my new partner, Scout, and I graduated! We are now a service dog team. Thank you to his trainer Courtney and the whole team at @servicedogs_ddg Scout helps me with some personal stumbling blocks and aids in my mobility,” Blair wrote in 2021 on Instagram.

Blair previously explained that doctors warned her not to go public with her diagnosis of MS, which can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing issues with movement, balance, and vision.

Scout became Blair’s service dog in 2021, the star revealed on Instagram. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“My doctors urged me not to go public,” she said in an excerpt of her memoir Mean Baby published in the Guardian.

“They said people wouldn’t understand my diagnosis. They worried I wouldn’t get work. They said the disease might not progress beyond what I’d already experienced, so why share it?”

She explained, however, that after attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2019 with a mobility aid, she received an outpouring of support.

“The next morning, the headlines talked about how brave I was. They called me a warrior,” she wrote. “In that moment, I didn’t feel like a warrior, or any kind of hero. But I did feel a new sense of peace and purpose. I felt, for maybe the first time in my life, fully and completely myself.”

More recently, the Cruel Intentions star shared with TODAY that she’s now “doing great” after navigating a “new normal” with the condition. In 2021, she revealed that she entered remission for the condition, with no new lesions forming.

If this story has affected you, call Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA)’s toll-free helpline on (800) 532-7667, extension 154 Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM to 8:00 PM, Eastern Time. Alternatively, email [email protected].