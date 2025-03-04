Police hunt suspect after man burned in ‘shocking’ homophobic hate crime

A man has been left with burns after a “shocking hate crime aggravated by homophobia”.

The incident occurred in a car park close to the High Street at Cowdray Forest, Sussex, UK at around 11pm on 22 February.

The victim, who was approached by a man believed to have driven a dark-coloured Volkswagen Polo, suffered injuries consistent with being burned, according to the police.

The suspect has been described as a stocky man, 5ft 11in tall, with strawberry blond hair, aged in his twenties or thirties. He fled the area by turning left along the B211 towards the B2036.

‘This was a shocking incident’

Detectives are treating the incident as a hate crime, aggravated by homophobia.

District commander chief inspector Steve Turner said: “This was a shocking incident that has left the victim shaken. He has received support from our officers. It is being treated as a hate crime, and we are asking people in the area to be vigilant. We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and to report it to us.

“This includes anyone in the area at the time and anyone with relevant CCTV, dash-cam, mobile phone or doorbell footage in the area.”

Anyone with information can report it to Sussex police online, quoting serial 49 of 24/02.