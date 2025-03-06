Jason Ritter is “fighting off lesbians” to keep his wife, Melanie Lynskey – the star of Yellowjackets, a sapphic Showtime thriller that has been heralded as the “queerest show on TV right now.”

Melanie Lynskey, who is proud about her status as a queer favourite, and has admitted that she’s all about “pushing the homosexual agenda”, was pictured with husband Ritter at the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this week.

Dressed in an off-shoulder, sequined red dress, paired with red lipstick, she looked every part the classic Hollywood star, leaving her passionate legion of sapphic fans to ask Ritter if they could “fight him” for her.

He took to X/Twitter to respond: “Yes, I can fight”, which sparked comments including, “OK, but can you?” To which he again responded, “Yes.”

Yes I can fight — Jason Ritter 🦋 (@JasonRitter) March 3, 2025

But Ritter’s response caused even more laughter when he posted a clip of himself fighting to hard-core music with the caption, “You can fight, but can you win? Why don’t you be the judge?”

“You can fight, but can you win?” Why don’t you be the judge pic.twitter.com/4zeSwJ508m — Jason Ritter 🦋 (@JasonRitter) March 3, 2025

The video has been viewed more than seven million times and features thousands of comments, such as: “The struggle of being married to Melanie Lynskey is real.”

Another person wrote: “Guys, we just made him look cooler in the eyes of his wife. What have we done?”

You may like to watch

Someone else said: “I don’t know who Jason Ritter is, but apparently lesbians want his wife and that video is very funny.”

A lesbian was quick to respond, saying: “I do want Melanie, but some people take things too far because he’s good to her and she loves him.”

Lynskey, who has said it feels like “an achievement to be adored by the queer community”, began dating Ritter in 2013. They married in 2020.

Ritter has starred in a number of hit TV shows, including Joan of Arcadia from 2003 and, most recently, the reboot of legal drama Matlock. In 2023, he made an appearance in The Last of Us, as did his wife.

After Melanie Lynskey was criticised by a Twitter troll for pushing a “homosexual agenda” due to her involvement in the smash hit post-apocalyptic fungal thriller, which features multiple LGBTQ+ characters, she clapped back with: “OMG yes let me push that homosexual agenda just by showing up! An honour!”

