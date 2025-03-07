The Queen of Pop herself is back, with a new album, Mayhem, that has fans going wild for Lady Gaga’s return to the world of music.

Lady Gaga’s seventh studio album is titled Mayhem, which takes us back to the “histrionic pop of her early career”, as Pink News reporter Marcus Wratten wrote in his review – and fans are loving it.

Little Monsters – the moniker given to die-hard fans of Gaga – have been shouting about the album on social media since its release earlier today.

One person wrote on X that the album is “skipless”, meaning all of the songs are worth listening to while another said that “all the songs on Mayhem are over 3 minutes” and attesting that “real music is BACK”.

The three-minute reference is a criticism of the fact that many new songs in recent years have been highly-curated for the TikTok algorithm and are therefore shorter to capture people’s attention more easily.

All the songs on #MAYHEM are over 3 minutes. Real music is BACK. pic.twitter.com/sV5wuwNJ8U — juan🪐 (@whoaun) March 7, 2025

“Mayhem sounds like an album from an artist who has finally figured out what she wants to say and exactly how she wants to say it. Zero insecurity or insincerity on this album; complete and total visionary control in a way she has never displayed. This works on so many levels,” one fan said.

“Each song has a different vibe, a unique sound & spectacular production. Lady gaga’s new album MAYHEM is truly something different, and it’s one of the best albums ever released. BRAVO,” another fan added.

I’d like to introduce you all to my only personality trait for the next few years pic.twitter.com/qyqIiXKTPy — Donald | MAYHEM (@shookavenue) March 6, 2025

Influencer and presenter Jack Remmington also commented on the release, posting on X: “It’s not lost on me that the day Chromatica was released we had the most GLORIOUS weather of lockdown, and now Mayhem is out and she’s brought the best weather of the year with her???”

“GODGA THE POWER YOU HOLD,” he added, referring to Lady Gaga as a God due to the good weather the UK has enjoyed today: it’s 17 degrees and sunny currently after what has felt like years of winter.

It’s not lost on me that the day Chromatica was released we had the most GLORIOUS weather of lockdown, and now Mayhem is out and she’s brought the best weather of the year with her??? GODGA THE POWER YOU HOLD — jack rem (@jackremmington) March 7, 2025

Mayhem has 14 songs in total, including her recently-lauded single ‘Die With A Smile’ featuring Bruno Mars, and it appears that pop music is back with a bang.

PinkNews Entertainment Reporter Marcus Wratten gave the album four stars in his review, explaining: “The album is a crowd-pleasing return to form, bold in its musical swipes and crafty in the way it’s delivered. If the future of Gaga’s career has felt clouded over in recent years, Mayhem is the sun poking through.”