Trans punk rock star Laura Jane Grace made a surprise appearance at a Bernie Sanders rally recently, infuriating the usual anti-trans, right-wing brigade who were quick to take to social media to denounce her performance.

The musician and lead vocalist of the band Against Me! appeared at a Fighting Oligarchy rally led by the veteran politician, on Friday (7 March).

The Vermont left-wing senator and former presidential candidate began the campaign of rallies in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Friday night, as a form of resistance to president Donald Trump’s actions.

“You gotta do what you gotta do. The country’s in trouble and I want to play my role,” he told large crowds.

Bernie Sanders addresses the crowd at one of his rallies. (Getty)

Following her performance, Grace used social media to thank Sanders, who has been in congress since 1991, for the opportunity to perform, adding that she has “so much respect” for the campaign.

But her set, which included a live rendition of Your God (God’s D**k), wasn’t met kindly by anti-trans right-wingers, who accused Sanders of aligning with Satan. Notoriously transphobic social media account, Libs of TikTok, which is run by Chaya Raichik, shared a clip of the rally, calling it “absolutely sickening.”

One person responded: “These are disgraceful people with no respect for anything,” while another wrote, “God will not be mocked.”

Other right-wing influencers described the performance as “pure evil,” slinging transphobic insults at Laura Jane Grace and calling Sanders “backwards.”

Other bands, including The Armed and Poliça, performed at later rallies, including in Warren, Michigan.

Sanders’ efforts to unify opposition to Trump were commended by Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who said no one could do it like him.

“My hope is that the dam will break in terms of Democrats going on the offence… we need to take the argument directly to the people,” she said.

Speaking in Kenosha, Sanders said that he and much of the American public are opposed to the president’s rhetoric and right-wing beliefs, adding that he would “not allow Trump to take us into authoritarianism”.

