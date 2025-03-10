A picture of Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac embracing has the internet going wild with adoration, not to mention plenty of excited reactions.

The pair of award-winning actors were pictured having a pleasant hug in a Sunday (9 March) Instagram Story post.

The picture, shared to Pascal’s account, had no caption, but he credited Isaac’s wife, Elvira Lind, with taking the photo.

It was also shared on X, formerly Twitter, where it quickly racked up around ten million views.

Pedro Pascal & Oscar Isaac in newly shared photo. pic.twitter.com/pSBludL5tL — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 9, 2025

It didn’t take long for fans everywhere to squeal over the adorable photo, with many commending the pair for displaying a non-toxic masculine friendship.

“Absolutely adorable. [We] need to see these two in an amazing buddy move together,” one user wrote, while another said: “They’re becoming one of my favourite duos.”

Others shared hilarious memes and gif reactions referencing the actors’ amazing bond.

The two actors first met after starring in a theatre production in 2005, becoming best friends. In 2020, Isaac shared that the duo first bonded over the passions and frustrations of being Latino actors.

Speaking to Variety, he said: “It’s gotten better, but at that point, it was so easy to be pigeonholed in very specific roles because we’re Latinos. It’s like, how many gang member roles am I going to be sent?”

While the two have skyrocketed to success over the past decade, Isaac said that in their early friendship, their dreams were “to pay rent.”

“There wasn’t a strategy. We were just struggling. It was talking about how to do this thing that we both love but seems kind of insurmountable.”

Both have since seen incredible success as actors, with Pedro Pascal starring in critically acclaimed titles like The Last of Us, Gladiator II, The Mandalorian, and Game of Thrones.

Oscar Isaac, meanwhile, has starred in Ex Machina, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, several of the Star Wars films and, more recently, Dune.

Pascal is also set to star in the upcoming Fantastic Four film alongside Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.