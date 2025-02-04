The first glimpse at Pedro Pascal in Fantastic Four has arrived, and fans can’t wait to see more.

Pascal stars as Mister Fantastic, also known as Dr Reed Richards — the scientist and inventor regarded as the smartest man on Earth — in Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four: First Steps.

In the film’s trailer, the team’s life as both superheroes and a family is shown as they prepare to confront the villain Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson. The Silver Surfer, Galactus’s enigmatic herald, is played by Julia Garner.

Pascal is firstly seen in the trailer wearing a formal business suit before wearing a spacesuit and then the iconic Fantastic 4 superhero suit. The film will take place in a retro-futuristic 1950s Manhattan.

(L-R) Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby at 2024 Comic-Con International in San Diego, California. (Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Taking to X, in a post liked by a thousand people, one of Pascal’s fans wrote about the trailer in relation to the comic book: “There was a concerning lack of Pedro Pascal doing stuff like this in the Fantastic Four trailer.”

there was a concerning lack of pedro pascal doing stuff like this in the fantastic 4 trailer pic.twitter.com/z0uWyXAXjB — rory🚶‍♀️ (@roryofffilm) February 4, 2025

Another wrote alongside a photo of him in his space suit: “Are you still thinking about…

“Pedro Pascal’s grey streak in the Fantastic 4 trailer? Yes, yes I am.”

“Are you still thinking about…”



Pedro Pascal’s grey streak in the Fantastic 4 trailer? Yes, yes I am. pic.twitter.com/VTpLVFujk0 — Cassandra 🎬🧜🏻‍♀️ (@TheMovieMermaid) February 4, 2025

“Just watched the fantastic 4 trailer live and it was so good!!! Pedro Pascal the love of my life,” another Pascal fan wrote.

Just watched the fantastic 4 trailer live and it was so good!!! Pedro Pascal the love of my life 😭🥰 pic.twitter.com/uLcPvFPFbw — Em!💌 (@Emilymadison__) February 4, 2025

Another penned: “carrying around a bisexual flag for when i go to see fantastic 4 so everyone at the cinema knows i’m going to be absolutely insufferable about Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby.”

carrying around a bisexual flag for when i go to see fantastic 4 so everyone at the cinema knows i’m going to be absolutely insufferable about pedro pascal and vanessa kirby — matsu (@relimerencia) February 4, 2025

Pascal is joined by The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, The Bear‘s Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Stranger Things‘s Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit cinemas in on 25 July.

Welcome to the family.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25. pic.twitter.com/JdrSwICvFj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 4, 2025

