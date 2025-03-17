RFK Jr is coming for poppers: Major party-drug producer closes as FDA cracks down

Robert F Kennedy Jr, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, is cracking down on poppers, a party drug popular among some members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Kennedy, the nephew of the assassinated Democratic president John F. Kennedy and the son of slain attorney general Bobby Kennedy, was appointed by president Donald Trump despite his history of promoting anti-vaccine and health-related conspiracy theories.

Last week, Double Scorpio, a company that manufactures poppers, announced on social media that it would be stopping all operations following a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) search and seizure at its offices.

Alkyl nitrites, more commonly known as poppers, are chemical substances that are often inhaled to loosen muscles such as the throat and anus, and possibly give euphoric and sexually enhancing effects.

‘Keep supporting queer businesses’

According to Out, the firm wiped its social media and its posted statement added: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us these last eight years. We’ve always cared about making an authentic product and being engaged with and supporting our community.

“We are very proud that we managed to build a brand that people trust and we don’t want to see that trust exploited. Thanks for everything… and remember, keep supporting queer businesses, creators and your local queens.”

Other popper companies, including PacWest Distributing, which produced the popular brand Rush, have also been hit by the crackdown. Fast Company spoke to two merchants who confirmed Double Scorpio’s belief that popper companies are being targeted by the Trump administration.

Kennedy has previously said that he believes poppers cause AIDS, although there is no evidence for this claim.

In the past, the FDA has left the use of poppers in a legal grey zone, suggesting that it was not advisable to purchase or use them.

In 2021, the agency shared warnings about poppers, which included that they can cause “seizures, heart arrhythmia, coma and death”, and added: “Do not ingest or inhale under any circumstances.”

