Actor Bella Ramsey has shared a rare insight into their dating life, revealing that they were “in love” for the first time while filming The Last of Us season two.

Speaking to Vogue, Bella Ramsey said that they were “properly in love” while filming the second season of HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama in early 2024, an experience that mirrored that of their on-screen character Ellie.

In The Last of Us season two, which is set five years after the finale of the first season, fans will meet newcomer Dina (Isabela Merced), Ellie’s new friend and eventual love interest.

Reflecting on playing a character in love while being in love themself, Ramsey said: “Experiencing that while I was filming the show was really special.”

Bella Ramsey (left) and Isabela Merced (right) will play lovers on The Last of Us season two. (Getty)

Though the Emmy-nominated actor didn’t confirm exactly who they’re dating, rumours have swirled for months that they are in a relationship with Nashville and My Old Ass actress, Maisy Stella.

In September, the actress posted on her Instagram Stories to celebrate Ramsey turning 21. The posts included a series of photos, including one with Ramsey and Stella embracing while Ramsey kissed Stella’s cheek.

“Beautiful beautiful beautiful happy birthday the coolest comfiest most wonderful human imaginable,” Stella wrote in the post’s caption.

Elsewhere in their conversation with Vogue, Bella Ramsey revealed that they were diagnosed with autism while filming The Last of Us season one.

The actor noted that they had “always wondered” whether they were neurodiverse, as they recounted feeling like an out-of-place “weirdo” and “loner” at school, and found comfort around the adults rather than those their own age.

Ramsey revealed that they had struggled with sensory issues, and were hyperaware of other people’s body language. After meeting a The Last of Us crew member with an autistic daughter, Ramsey was encouraged to seek a psychiatric assessment and diagnosis themself.

Bella Ramsey came out as non-binary in 2023 but told Vogue that labels can leave them feeling ‘trapped’. (Gregg DeGuire/Getty)

For the Time star, the diagnosis was “freeing” as it allows them to “walk through the world with more grace towards myself about not being able to do the easy everyday tasks that everyone else seems to be able to do”.

They shared: “My experience of moving through the world is as an autistic person… There’s no reason for people not to know.”

In fact, they believe their autism is a superpower of sorts, and has helped to improve their already impressive acting skills.

“I’ve always been watching and learning from people. Having to learn more manually how to socialise and interact with the people around me has helped me with acting,” they shared.

“I have a call time, and I’m told what to wear, how to stand, where to stand and what to eat.”

While the label of being autistic has been “freeing”, Ramsey went on to admit that labels around their sexuality and gender identity feel less so.

The star is non-binary and has previously suggested they aren’t “100 per cent straight”, but prefer not to be put in a box.

“Part of the job of being an actor is that you’re supposed to have an answer to every question that people ask you… But actually the answer can be: ‘I don’t know and I’m not ready to talk about that,’ and that’s something that I’m still figuring out,” they said.

“The label of being autistic has been so helpful to me because that’s helped me to understand myself, but gender and sexuality-wise, labels do not feel comfy for me in any capacity, because I feel like I’m putting myself into a box. I feel trapped.”

The Last of Us returns to HBO on 13 April.

