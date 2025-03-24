BBC confirms that hit LGBTQ+ comedy Smoggie Queens will return for a second series

BBC comedy Smoggie Queens has been renewed for a second series and is set to be released on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Smoggie Queens follows a quirky and tight-knit group of LGBTQ+ people embracing their identities, celebrating queer joy, and navigating “life, love, and wigs” in Middlesborough.

According to the BBC, series two “promises to bring more slapstick and silly laughs, with some excellent one liners… and a copious amount of joy for viewers”.

Phil Dunning is writer, creator, and star of the show, playing Dickie, the show’s leading lady, hilarious narcissist and ultimate drag diva.

He is joined by the campest friends in Mam, played by Waterloo Road star Mark Benton, the ‘mother’ of the group as well as Lucinda (Coronation Street‘s Alexandra Mardell),and Sal (Patsy Lowe), a “woman of few words”.

The group is rounded out by Stewart (Elijah Young), a newcomer to the drag scene and a personal punching bag for Dickie.

Season one featured a lip-sync cameo from RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, who played Elaine, so there is every reason to hope that season two will also feature some LGBTQ+ celebrities.

In a statement, Dunning said he was “really made up that the BBC have recommissioned Smoggie Queens“. He previously said that the show was an “out-and-out slapstick sitcom with a big old gay heart”.

But what is a ‘Smoggie Queen’? Dunning said: “A Smoggie Queen is somebody who is a bit of a weirdo. Someone who doesn’t conform to the status quo. An outsider and ideally somebody who’s from Teesside but that’s not a prerequisite. We’re very inclusive.”

With the first season, Dunning hoped that audiences would get a sense of “joy and elation” from the show and news of a new season clearly means that it has resonated with queer and straight people alike.