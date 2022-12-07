Matt Lucas quits Bake Off and fans have some wild theories about his replacement

Matt Lucas has quit Bake Off, leaving fans wondering who will replace him in the tent.

The comedian is stepping away from the show after hosting opposite Noel Fielding for three series and 51 episodes.

In a Twitter post, Lucas made clear that there were no hard feelings over the departure, and that he would be “cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else”.

But if there’s one thing Twitter loves, it’s some speculation – so just who will be receiving Lucas’ baguette (NOT a euphemism) to host the show?

One Twitter user joked that following his stint on I’m a Celeb, the former health secretary turned TV personality – without a personality – Matt Hancock, could be in the running.

Matt Hancock hearing there’s a slot on Great British bake-off after Matt Lucas quits. pic.twitter.com/v5jmF9LiNl — Tiny Cyborg (@6QuidCyborg) December 6, 2022

Another pitched the idea of Philomena Cunk – comedian Diane Morgan’s dim-witted and ill-informed interviewer – to take up the apron. We can see it, to be honest.

The only person who can replace Matt Lucas on #GBBO pic.twitter.com/BVTfrbhkI9 — Deciphher (@deciphher) December 6, 2022

Following the smash success of Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors, could our favourite fringed icon be heading to the tent to trade secrets for strawberry shortcake?

Under a tweet asking who should replace Lucas, Stacey Soloman and Rylan Clark were also name-dropped.

Who should replace Matt Lucas ??? #GBBO — UKTV Forever 📺🎄 (@UKTVForever) December 6, 2022

British actor Matt Berry also seems to be a favourite according to the Twitterverse, because a) his name combines those of former judge Mary Berry and Matt Lucas, and b) because according to Beyond Fest, he’s the “only person” for the job.

Viewers further suggested Richard Ayoade, Dame Edna and Miranda Hart (as Miranda Hart).

Matt Berry is the only person to replace Matt Lucas. The man is Toast. Make it happen @BritishBakeOff pic.twitter.com/YpB4OkJM25 — Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) December 6, 2022

The only sensible choice to replace Matt Lucas on Bake Off. pic.twitter.com/wSlknEKylH — 🎄 Marc 🎄 (@Ver_2) December 6, 2022

The official Bake Off Twitter account sent Lucas off with a heartfelt message, saying that he was especially appreciated when “laughter and smiles were so much in need”.

“We appreciate everything he’s done for Bake Off, from working in COVID bubbles to supporting the bakers. It’s been a pleasure – thanks Matt.”

Some viewers, however, have not been so sad to see him go – and are truly craving some Sapphic energy to balance out Fielding’s gay chaos.

matt lucas leaving bake off PLEASE give noel a lesbian — holly (@HollyyMorrison) December 6, 2022

As Matt Lucas is leaving Bake Off, I cannot say this enough, bring in a lesbian who can present #GBBO properly. — Patrick Spelman (@flippflop) December 6, 2022

seeing the genuine joy about matt lucas leaving bake off everywhere i look…we really are a community — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) December 6, 2022

matt lucas is leaving bake off pic.twitter.com/Fx9rMyC2zt — karis (@karistbh) December 6, 2022

If we had our way, we’d send in Keke Palmer to replace Matt Lucas. Why? Because baby – she’s Keke Palmer!