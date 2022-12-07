Matt Lucas quits Bake Off and fans have some wild theories about his replacement
Matt Lucas has quit Bake Off, leaving fans wondering who will replace him in the tent.
The comedian is stepping away from the show after hosting opposite Noel Fielding for three series and 51 episodes.
In a Twitter post, Lucas made clear that there were no hard feelings over the departure, and that he would be “cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else”.
But if there’s one thing Twitter loves, it’s some speculation – so just who will be receiving Lucas’ baguette (NOT a euphemism) to host the show?
One Twitter user joked that following his stint on I’m a Celeb, the former health secretary turned TV personality – without a personality – Matt Hancock, could be in the running.
Another pitched the idea of Philomena Cunk – comedian Diane Morgan’s dim-witted and ill-informed interviewer – to take up the apron. We can see it, to be honest.
Following the smash success of Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors, could our favourite fringed icon be heading to the tent to trade secrets for strawberry shortcake?
Under a tweet asking who should replace Lucas, Stacey Soloman and Rylan Clark were also name-dropped.
British actor Matt Berry also seems to be a favourite according to the Twitterverse, because a) his name combines those of former judge Mary Berry and Matt Lucas, and b) because according to Beyond Fest, he’s the “only person” for the job.
Viewers further suggested Richard Ayoade, Dame Edna and Miranda Hart (as Miranda Hart).
The official Bake Off Twitter account sent Lucas off with a heartfelt message, saying that he was especially appreciated when “laughter and smiles were so much in need”.
“We appreciate everything he’s done for Bake Off, from working in COVID bubbles to supporting the bakers. It’s been a pleasure – thanks Matt.”
Some viewers, however, have not been so sad to see him go – and are truly craving some Sapphic energy to balance out Fielding’s gay chaos.
If we had our way, we’d send in Keke Palmer to replace Matt Lucas. Why? Because baby – she’s Keke Palmer!
