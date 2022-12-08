Rihanna – full time beauty mogul and lingerie salesperson, singer in her spare time – tried her absolute best to be inclusive, and despite it not making that much sense, we absolutely love her for it.

In a resurfaced interview clip for the fashion show for underwear brand, Fenty Show Vol. 2, Riri really puts her everything into trying to sound like she knows what she’s talking about.

“I designed some boxer briefs that both men and women, and nonbinary people of all, um… gender… appropriations… and the pronouns… everyone is included,” she said.

It’s camp, if we’re honest; the hair flip after “the pronouns”, the phrase “gender appropriations”, the way even Rihanna seems unsure of what word is going to come out of her mouth next. 10/10, no notes.

she was just saying shit 😭 pic.twitter.com/7i7iSiPogI — anyways (@famemxnster) December 5, 2022

Predictably, the real highlight of the clip going viral again is Twitter’s reaction to the clip.

Alongside the original reaction, Rihanna has been (lovably) torn to shreds over her statement, with one fan writing: “You see this is why Beyoncé doesn’t give interviews.”

“She did not understand a single thing those words meant”, said another.

So close! That’s a shape 💕 — sue sylvester apologist (@jaxajueny) December 6, 2022

“Gender Appropriations & The Pronouns” sounds like a Bushwick punk band that just got signed to Sub Pop. https://t.co/ilyG8nKHzg — Michael. (@yosoymichael) December 6, 2022

I keep coming back to this video because of the way she said "the pronouns" 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Yf93uOCBN9 — ⭐Sasha Alex💧⚢ (@QlownBrat) December 6, 2022

Some fans have pointed out that it was better for her to try – given that non-binary models are indeed included in her shows – than not mention them at all.

See? That’s one of those cases where it’s better to try rather than keep us out of the conversation. Because the intention is genuine. Because in her shows non-binary folk are indeed included. We need MORE CIS PEOPLE TRYING. This is better than saying nothing out of fear. https://t.co/SORw6eORRR — Joss Jaycoff (@JossJaycoff) December 6, 2022

It’s the pure chaos that we’ve come to expect from Rihanna, who faced criticism over her most recent fashion event.

Fans were less than thrilled to learned she cast Johnny Depp in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 Show for what amounted to a glorified stumble across the set, described by one viewers as looking like “like a walker from The Walking Dead“.

Rihanna also gave us her first new music offerings since 2016, with two singles released in conjunction with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – although some fans were disappointed that both “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again” were ballads.

Listen, at least she’s cool with “the gender appropriations.”