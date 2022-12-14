Ever since the news dropped that Pamela Anderson would be setting the record straight about her life in a new Netflix documentary, we knew it was going to be a must-watch.

Now, ahead of the film’s premiere next month, the streaming platform has released a first look of Pamela: A Love Story, giving us a glimpse into the pop culture icon’s life in the spotlight.

Described as “an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey”, the documentary comes from veteran director Ryan White, who also made Ask Dr. Ruth and The Keepers for Netflix.

A shot of a young Pamela Anderson long before she was famous. (Netflix)

Loving mother: Pamela Anderson with her son Brandon Thomas Lee. (Netflix)

According to the official logline, the documentary will “follow the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother,” introducing us to the star as we’ve never seen her before.

In a collection of first-look photos released by Netflix, the Baywatch star is shown at various defining stages of her life.

The images include a photo of Anderson with her signature up-do at the height of her popularity, a still from rehearsals for her role as Roxie Hart in Chicago, and a baby picture with her son, Brandon Thomas Lee, who is executive producing the series alongside his mother.

Earlier in the year, Anderson posted a handwritten note to her Instagram explaining that her years-in-the-making documentary had finally found a home at Netflix.

“My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story,” she wrote in the note.

The announcement of Anderson’s new documentary earlier in March came one week before the finale of the controversial Disney+ series Pam & Tommy.

Starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, the series looked to shine a light on the misogyny that surrounded Anderson and her then-husband Tommy Lee in the wake of the theft of their private sex tape, but was widely denounced for going ahead with Anderson’s involvement.

Pamela, A Love Story will be released on Netflix on 31 January, the same day as her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela.