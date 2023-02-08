Pamela Anderson penned Britney Spears a private letter for the most moving reason

Pamela Anderson has revealed that she is in private contact with Britney Spears after the singer voiced her adoration for the Baywatch star.

In a since-deleted Instagram comment, Spears said she was “such a fan” of the actress, drawing comparison between Anderson’s experience with having her story misrepresented and Britney’s own conservatorship battle.

Following the release of Anderson’s memoir, Love, Pamela, and Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, the pop singer expressed support for the former Baywatch star and Playboy model.

“I’m such a fan of Pamela Anderson… she was the only sex icon at one time in America and she still is!!!” she wrote. “Pamela gave me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in that moment of your life.

“I really respect the fact that her children stood up for her relating to the fact that people were trying to sell her story from the past,” she added.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Anderson said that she has since responded to Britney’s comment to show solidarity and support for the hardships that she has endured in the public eye.

“I wrote her a letter back and hopefully she’s received it by now,” the actress revealed. “It’s hard when the people closest to you betray you or use you. You’re like a moneymaker. It’s painful.”

Last year, Hulu series Pam & Tommy starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan was released without Anderson’s consent, retelling the star’s experience of having her sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee leaked.

She has been vocal about how the series caused her to relive her ‘very painful trauma’, and called the creators of the series “a**holes”, demanding they apologise.

In response to the Hulu series, Anderson decided to take control of her own narrative by last month publishing her tell-all memoir Love, Pamela and releasing her own Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story.

Britney has been similarly vocal against the documentaries Britney vs. Spears and Framing Britney Spears, which professed to address the controversies around the singer’s conservatorship – without Britney’s involvement.

Last year, Britney referred to the documentaries as “the most insulting thing” she had ever seen.

The “Toxic” star’s comments about Anderson’s children, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger, supporting their mother is likely related to Britney’s own experience with her two children, Sean and Jayden.

Britney opened up about her relationship with her sons on Instagram last year, saying that while they are her “everything”, she won’t see them until she “feels valued” in the relationship.

Speaking via voice notes, Britney said: “Since [Sean and Jayden] have been gone I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died… Like I literally have no purpose anymore – they were my joy, they were my everything, I’d look forward to seeing them, that was what I lived for.”

Since being released from her brutal 13-year conservatorship in 2021, Britney has been frequently vocal about the poor treatment she received at the hands of her family, particularly her father Jamie Spears.