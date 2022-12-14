SZA has announced a headline North American tour for 2023 – and tickets go on sale soon.

The singer will perform at arenas for the first time ever as part of the SOS Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 16 December via ticketmaster.com.

The singer announced the news on Instagram, captioning the post: “Time to take this s**t on the road.”

It’s in support of her critically acclaimed album, SOS, which was released earlier this month.

The LP marks her second overall and first in five years, following up her debut, CTRL.

It features collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and Don Toliver as well a singles, “Good Days”, “Shirt” and “I Hate U”.

While the album cover, which features the singer sitting on a diving board looking out to the sea was inspired by Princess Diana.

Speaking about why she chose it, SZA told Hot 97: “I just loved how she isolated she felt, and that was what I wanted to convey the most.”

The upcoming tour will kick off on 21 February at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, and finish up on 22 March at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

SZA has also confirmed that she’ll be supported by singer-songwriter Omar Apollo across the run.

Apollo recently hit back at queerbaiting claims in the best way after replying to a tweet saying, “No i b sucking dick fr” followed by “from the back” with the 100 emoji.

You can find out the full tour schedule, presale info and more below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 16 December via Ticketmaster.

A Live Nation presale, venue presale and official platinum presale takes place from 10am local time on Thursday, 15 December. These will also be available from ticketmaster.com.

It’s been confirmed that standard tickets will range between $40-$150. While platinum tickets are expected to be higher.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.