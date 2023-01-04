Gay porn actor Shawn Paul Bertrand Jr, 35, known professionally as Shawn Wolfe, has reportedly died of a drug overdose.

On 27 December, Valerie Wellner, who identified herself as Shawn’s mother, took to Facebook to share her grief and report that her son has “passed away from a drug overdose”.

She wrote: “Shawn was a light in this world and he is now a light in Heaven. He is with his Kiki- grandma, who passed away last March.

“He is also with all of his friends and family who went before him.”

His mum noted he died at someone’s home, but said the family is unsure where that was or who he was with.

She revealed he was also staying at the Bailey-Boushay House, a health facility in Seattle, Washington which provides care for people with HIV/AIDS. It’s not known why Shawn was staying there.

“We have retrieved what belongings that were there. However, we don’t know where his clothes and other personal items might be. If anyone has any information about this, all we want is to get them back to his family,” Shawn’s mum added.

The 35-year-old shared an Instagram post on 24 December 2022. The photo showed him smiling with the message “Merry Christmas”.

Under the post, fans of Shawn’s have expressed their grief and shared their condolences at the news of his death.

His mother wrote: “We lost you December 27, 2022 forever 💔

“My heart is shattered and our lives will never be the same without you. You touched so many people with your kind soul. A mother should never have to lose a child. Now you are our Angel in Heaven”.

One commenter said: “Will be missed, thank you for sharing your life with us”, while another wrote: “Saddened to see this news. My most heartfelt sympathies go out to all who knew and loved him.”

Throughout his career, which began in 2009, Shawn starred in various videos for Falcon, HotHouse, and Raging Stallion adult studios.

In 2013, Raging Stallion awarded him its “Man of the Year” honour.