Sam Smith announces 2023 US arena tour: dates, presale info and more
Sam Smith has announced a headline North American arena tour – and tickets go on sale soon.
The singer will headline 27 shows across the US and Canada in summer 2023.
Fans can get their hands on tickets in the general sale from 9am on 13 January via Ticketmaster.
It’s in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, Gloria, which is due for release on 27 January.
“Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life,” Smith said in a statement at the time of the album’s announcement. “I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long.”
It will feature collaborations with Jessie Reyez, Koffee and Ed Sheeran as well as their history-making hit “Unholy” with Kim Petras.
Released in September 2022, the track reached number one on the UK singles chart and the Billboard Hot 100.
They became the first out non-binary and trans artists to reach number one on the US chart and have since been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards.
Smith’s tour will start in Miami on 25 July and head to New York, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco and Houston, with support from Jessie Reyez.
You can find out ticket details, presale info and more below.
How to get tickets
They go on general sale at 9am local time on 13 January via Ticketmaster.
A number of presales are taking place from 9am local time on 9 January via Ticketmaster. The first is an American Express early access sale, while a fan presale, Spotify presale and Live Nation presale are also happening.
To sign up to the fan presale head to samsmithworld.com.
You can check out the full tour schedule below.
Sam Smith 2023 US tour dates
25 July – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
26 July – Orlando, FL – Amyway Center
28 July – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
29 July – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
1 August – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
2 August – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
4 August – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
5 August – Boston, MA – TD Garden
8 August – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
11 August – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
12 August – Montréal, QC – Bell Centre
15 August – Chicago, IL – United Center
16 August – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
18 August – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
19 August – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
22 August – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
23 August – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
25 August – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
27 August – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
28 August – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
31 August – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
September – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
5 September – Austin, TX – Moody Center
7 September – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
8 September – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
12 September – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey
14 September – Cuidad de Mexico, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
