Sam Smith has announced a headline North American arena tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The singer will headline 27 shows across the US and Canada in summer 2023.

Fans can get their hands on tickets in the general sale from 9am on 13 January via Ticketmaster.

It’s in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, Gloria, which is due for release on 27 January.

“Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life,” Smith said in a statement at the time of the album’s announcement. “I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long.”

It will feature collaborations with Jessie Reyez, Koffee and Ed Sheeran as well as their history-making hit “Unholy” with Kim Petras.

Released in September 2022, the track reached number one on the UK singles chart and the Billboard Hot 100.

They became the first out non-binary and trans artists to reach number one on the US chart and have since been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards.

Smith’s tour will start in Miami on 25 July and head to New York, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco and Houston, with support from Jessie Reyez.

You can find out ticket details, presale info and more below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am local time on 13 January via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place from 9am local time on 9 January via Ticketmaster. The first is an American Express early access sale, while a fan presale, Spotify presale and Live Nation presale are also happening.

To sign up to the fan presale head to samsmithworld.com.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.

25 July – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

26 July – Orlando, FL – Amyway Center

28 July – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

29 July – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

1 August – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

2 August – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

4 August – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

5 August – Boston, MA – TD Garden

8 August – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11 August – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

12 August – Montréal, QC – Bell Centre

15 August – Chicago, IL – United Center

16 August – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

18 August – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

19 August – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

22 August – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

23 August – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

25 August – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

27 August – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

28 August – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

31 August – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

September – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

5 September – Austin, TX – Moody Center

7 September – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

8 September – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

12 September – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey

14 September – Cuidad de Mexico, MX – Palacio de los Deportes