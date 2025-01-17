Trisha Paytas has announced details of a headline US tour in 2025, and this is how to get tickets.

The internet icon, who has long been a controversial figure in the LGBTQ+ community, is set to deliver a series of shows in the US as part of The Eras of Trish Tour. Paytas took to YouTube earlier this week to make the announcement, before announcing the full list of dates on Thursday (16 January).

Wearing a Taylor-Swift-style bodysuit, Paytas harked back to the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker’s critically acclaimed, record-breaking tour with the announcement poster. In the caption, she wrote: “Tour cities and dates announced… Can’t wait to perform and hug you.”

She told fans: “We have to announce this week because we’re literally a month away from the tour starting. It’s a 30-city tour and usually people announce months in advance!”

Following her upcoming Broadway debut with her one-night-only show, Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream on 3 February, the media personality will launch her headline tour on 20 February in Indianapolis, Indiana. The tour is set to continue until 7 June, when it ends in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Ahead of Trisha Paytas’ tickets going on sale for her US tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Trisha Paytas tickets:

Tickets for Trisha Paytas’ The Eras of Trish Tour go on sale at 10 am local time on 17 January via Ticketmaster, AXS and independent theatres. Check your local listing below.

For more information on tickets, head to OutbackPresents.com.

20 Feb – Clowes Memorial Hall, Indianapolis, IN – tickets

21 Feb – Masonic Temple Theatre, Detroit, MI – tickets

22 Feb – Massey Hall, Toronto, ON – tickets

28 Feb – Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO – tickets

1 March – Kingsbury Hall, Salt Lake City, UT – tickets

2 March – Moore Theatre, Seattle, WA – tickets

14 March – Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX – tickets

15 March – Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX – tickets

16 March – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta, GA – tickets

28 March – Capital One Hall, Tysons, VA – tickets

29 March – Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh, NC – tickets

3 April – Playhouse Square, Cleveland, OH – tickets

4 April – Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, OH – tickets

5 April – Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, NC – tickets

25 April – State Theatre, Minneapolis, MN – tickets

26 April – The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL – tickets

27 April – The Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI – tickets

2 May – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR – tickets

3 May – Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix, AZ – tickets

16 May – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, Sacramento, CA – tickets

17 May – San Jose Civic, San Jose, CA – tickets

18 May – ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX – tickets

29 May – Uptown Theater, Kansas City, MO – tickets

30 May – The Factory, Saint Louis, MO – tickets

31 May – Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN – tickets

5 June – Benedum Center, Pittsburgh, PA – tickets7 June – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City, NJ – tickets