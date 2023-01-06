Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp has been welcomed into the LGBTQ+ community with open arms after coming out as gay.

Fans and celebrities have shared their love for the actor after he came out as gay in a TikTok video on Thursday night (5 January).

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,” he captioned the video.

Noah Schnapp’s TikTok video has already gained almost seven and a half million likes.

Stranger Things co-star Amybeth McNulty, who played a love interest for Robin (Maya Hawke) in season four, commented: “Ugh I love you.”

@noahschnapp I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound – princessazula0

Gay Glee actor Kevin McHale simply wrote: “Proud of you”, while Disney star Skai Jackson simply added: “Period”.

When Netflix themselves commented with three heart emojis, Schnapp replied: “Love you”.

Some of TikTok’s biggest LGBTQ+ users also shared their enthusiasm, with Spencer Hunt, known as Spencewuah, commenting: “AND WE’RE TAKING YOU IN WITH OPEN ARMS!!!”

congrats, noah schnapp! we're so happy for you ❤️ — Most (@Most) January 5, 2023

Over on Twitter fans shared their excitement and pride that Schnapps felt “comfortable enough” to come out to the world.

Many were loving the way he decided to break the news – he paired his announcement with the viral TikTok sound which goes: “You know what, it never was that serious, it was never that serious, quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

“Noah Schnapp coming out on TikTok using an unserious audio with a funny unironic caption is such a Gen Z thing to do I love him DEARLY,” one fan joked.

noah schnapp is so real for randomly coming out of the closet on a thursday night via tiktok — nikkie 👑 (@wilmonsrevenge) January 5, 2023

noah schnapp did not just randomly come out as gay using this caption HES SO UNSERIOUS (i am v happy for him u guys BETTER be nice to him) pic.twitter.com/WQh5R9s6cv — clo (@wandasvzn) January 5, 2023

noah schnapp coming out in a random tiktok saying he’s more like will than he thought is the most noah schnapp thing i’ve ever seen lmao good for him — eddie munson supremacy (@hellfireIover) January 5, 2023

Ohers are praising the “extra layer” his queerness brings to his Stranger Things character Will Byers.

The series heavily suggested Will is gay in season four, something Schnapp has addressed in interviews.

Speaking to People he said: “Obviously, it was hinted at in season one. It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing.”

“Truly I could not be more happy that Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers. Having a queer teenager represented and advocated for by a queer actor feels incredible,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “I am SO happy that a gay person is playing a canon gay character in one of the biggest tv shows in the world like this a textbook definition of representation of queers in media.”

Many have shared their hopes that going on Will’s journey has been a source of help for Schnapp.

the fact that noah schnapp grew up with will and he’s STILL going to grow with him by his side makes me feel so peaceful in a way. he probably found his way into the character, it helped him a lot. he’s had will byers close to his heart since forever and i’m so happy 🙂 — ؘ (@bycalpurnias) January 5, 2023

Noah Schnapp came out for himself AND for Will too I’m crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/M9jhUNspii — chris (@wheresmywigggg) January 6, 2023

noah schnapp constantly eating up the role of will byers because he really knows the agony of being a closeted gay huh no wonder he always understood the assignment pic.twitter.com/oRxbY77uFn — ridz (@filmkirbys) January 6, 2023

noah schnapp being gay makes so much sense because a straight person would never have been able to film this scene as well as he did pic.twitter.com/smDHwpKiVf — Lauren✜⁷ (@cutesope) January 5, 2023

The wave of support has also come with the resurgence of an age-old, baseless meme about Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown being homophobic, which drove her to deactivate her Twitter.

Brown has been vocal in her support of LGBTQ+ rights, and many are condemning the suggestion otherwise, especially considering Schnapp and Brown are self-proclaimed best friends.

noah schnapp came out literally 30 mins ago and people are already making millie homophobia jokes… do y’all ever get tired of being unfunny — closed (@willesimaug) January 5, 2023

ppl who are making "we already knew" or "millie bobby brown homophobe" jokes in response to noah schnapp coming out are the weakest link like he Just came out can you give him a second to breathe you are not as funny as you think. you are just being homophobic. — eddie 🦆 (@snlarmisen) January 5, 2023

Mainly people are just very, very happy for him.

In this house we are proud of Noah Schnapp pic.twitter.com/6h3fZAQasu — Alexandra Halaby🏳️‍⚧️ (@iskandrah) January 5, 2023

noah schnapp is gay !! i’m so proud & happy that he tell this to everyone <3 pic.twitter.com/csS2fOKprw — ✿ ✿ ✿ (@_sadeliemx) January 5, 2023

The way Noah Schnapp just publicly came out via tiktok and had this as his caption 😭 an icon pic.twitter.com/euKUtevLlN — Charlotte ✨ (@charlottes0phia) January 5, 2023

I see people complimenting how casual Noah Schnapp is about coming out, and that's as it should be. Which is not to say it's not a big deal, just that I wish I had been this comfortable and certain of myself at that age. Or my current age, really. https://t.co/7nqJtjg4Yg — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) January 5, 2023

me after noah schnapp's coming out pic.twitter.com/zUMP6MG27T — aurs🪷 (@starkerwiitch) January 5, 2023

Stranger Things season one to four are now streaming on Netflix.