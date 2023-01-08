American Dialect Society makes suffix ‘ussy’ it’s 2022 word of the year

The American Dialect Society named the suffix “-ussy” the 2022 Word of the Year, and the memes and jokes online are just glorious.

The collection of linguists, lexicographers, etymologists, professors, historians and scholars threw their combined academic acumenussy into debating and eventually declaring on Friday (6 January) that suffix was the word of the year.

Ben Zimmer, chair of the American Dialect Society’s New Words Committee and language columnist for the Wall Street Journal, said the selection of “-ussy” highlights how “creativity in new word formation has been embraced online in venues like TikTok”.

“The playful suffix builds off the word pussy to generate new slang terms,” Zimmer said. “The process has been so productive lately on social media sites and elsewhere that it has been dubbed -ussification.”

It should came as no surprise that people on social media put their whole effortussy into the memes and jokes.

Yes it’s annoying and yes no I won’t stop and yes it’s on purpose https://t.co/6h06d55lG0 pic.twitter.com/QqlSKWqgqE — Caelan Conrad (@CaelanConrad) January 8, 2023

It may not look like it but this is a top 3 advancement in human history lol https://t.co/lYmK6me08p — incognito tab #3 (@notcrypticno) January 7, 2023

new suffixussy just dropped https://t.co/MmzJcYOrOQ — Victoria Tran 🧋 (@TheVTran) January 7, 2023

Glad to know every else’s brains have just as many worms as mine. https://t.co/oDQaUFTaOt — Kathleen De Vere (@Kathleen_LRR) January 8, 2023

the american dialect society has discovered bussy https://t.co/u07vfImF7u pic.twitter.com/gYQipYzK6Y — astra 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #SWEETSWEEP (@aylaiscute) January 8, 2023

all the times i used the terms michael fabricussy, nadine dussy, bolshussy etc. in the last year VINDICATED https://t.co/q7KggbYbDN — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) January 8, 2023

They really put their whole amerussy dialussy societussy into this https://t.co/KJzmqgyCXA — Rob (@rob_heighton) January 7, 2023

what an interesting etymolussy https://t.co/N63MN86BSe — Standard Definition (@briandroitcour) January 7, 2023

-ussy as a suffix is beginning to become academic. We're gonna meme our language into absolute chaos and I'm here for it https://t.co/M1fdLgS6si — Rose Dees (@RoseDees7) January 7, 2023

put it in the dictionussy https://t.co/Olccf4pkCv — Sam Haft (@SamHaft) January 7, 2023

Who need they American Dialect Societussy ate? https://t.co/osFu6ZCEwQ — Yousef Ahmed (@JoefromOhio2) January 8, 2023

Others highlighted how adding “-ussy” to the American Dialect Society’s lexicon was a major step forward.

ok but the best thing about the american dialect society choosing “-ussy” as their word of the year is that maybe people will finally realize that linguists are never judgemental about grammar/slang and literally are just people who think language is cool and funny 😎🫶❤️ — marina 🌷 (@bubblewrapboys) January 7, 2023

The evolution of language is important and the dictionary is a guide, not a rule book. If any of you pearl-clutching prescriptivist weenies have an issue with this meet me in the octagon. https://t.co/wXvjpzDyd0 — Noso Cocleoso (@clown_depot) January 8, 2023

Bussy has been all over the LGBTQ+ side of social media for ages, and it’s a term usually used by queer men to describe their own anatomy.

It certainly gained meme notoriety when Rocketman star Taron Egerton read out a thirsty tweet, which contained the term. One tweet that Egerton read during the 2019 segment said: “Taron Egerton is a white boy that I trust to destroy my bussy.”

Egerton was very confused and asked a person behind the camera what a “bussy” is before being shocked by the answer.

Lil Nas X joked his “bussy water” broke when delivering his stellar Montero album in a pregnancy-themed campaign.

Of course, the origin of “-ussy” goes far deeper than bussy. Bussy became a popular portmanteau online after the word “thrussy” (throat and -ussy”) started going viral on Tumblr.

There was also a suggestive meme video about Mr Krabs from SpongeBob SquarePants that went viral, which included a desire to see the character’s “krussy”.

Now, according to the American Dialect Society, -ussy can be “humorously attacked to many words”, and also “-ussification” can be used to describe the “process of creating new blended words with the -ussy suffix”.

In the past, the society named words like “insurrection”, “fake news”, “dumpster fire” and other topical vocabulary as Words of the Year.