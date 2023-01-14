Tory MP Mark Jenkinson has branded Scotland’s gender recognition reforms “terrifying” in a letter to equalities minister Kemi Badenoch.

Jenkinson, who previously described gender-affirming surgery as “slicing off the breasts of young girls”, urged the government to block Scotland’s new bill – a move some have warned could trigger a constitutional crisis.

In his letter, Mark Jenkinson said he was concerned about “the serious ramifications of this frankly terrifying piece of legislation”.

“This bill raises serious huge public interest concerns, particularly around safety issues for women and children.

“These changes could impact on safe spaces for females, and women have the right to single sex spaces.”

Yesterday, I wrote to the Minister for Women and Equalities, urging her to block the Scottish Gender Reform Bill.



This Bill raises huge public interest concerns, particularly around safety issues for women and children.



Read my letter below: pic.twitter.com/M0jTWpX3mV — Mark Jenkinson MP (@markjenkinsonmp) January 14, 2023

Jenkinson went on to repeat a common argument made by “gender critical” campaigners – that cis men will use gender recognition laws to access women’s prisons and other female-only spaces.

He urged Badenoch to use Section 35 of the Scotland Act to block the bill from getting royal assent.

Jenkinson said it was “abhorrent” that the bill would allow 16 and 17 year olds in Scotland to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC).

He branded the legislation “constitutionally divisive and unworkable”, adding that it compromises “the rights of organisations to provide single-sex services throughout the UK”.

Closing out his letter, Jenkinson claimed he has done “considerable work” in the area, telling Badenoch that he liaises “regularly with individuals, organisations and pressure groups who are working to safeguard the rights of girls and women”.

“I have no issue with people living in accordance with whatever beliefs and lifestyle they choose,” Jenkinson wrote.

“My objection is when the assertion of these rights impinges upon the freedom and safety of others – particularly those groups most at risk.

“My intention is not to target a particular community, but to make sure that trans rights do not come at the expense of those of other groups who also have a right to safety, dignity, and respect.”

Mark Jenkinson doesn’t think trans men are men

Badenoch and other figures within the UK government have threatened to block Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill ever since it was passed by Holyrood in December.

The groundbreaking law would demedicalise the gender recognition process for trans people in Scotland, allowing them to self-declare their own gender.

The country’s parliament decided to pursue its own gender recognition reform after the UK government scrapped planned reforms in the face of mounting pressure from anti-trans groups.

Scottish Greens MSP Maggie Chapman told PinkNews that the UK government could trigger a constitutional crisis if it were to stop the bill from getting royal assent.

“It would show very clearly that the so-called ‘union of equals’ is anything but and that actually the Tories are out to get devolution – that would certainly be my reading of it,” Chapman said.

This isn’t the first time Jenkinson has spoken out on trans issues. In December, he shared a PinkNews article on Twitter that outlined the benefits of top surgery for trans adolescents and young adults.

“‘Slicing the breasts off young girls is good for them’ is a headline I never thought I’d read – even from PinkNews,” Jenkinson wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, he insisted that trans men are not men.

“I don’t get to call myself a chicken if I cover myself in feathers. I’m happy to attempt to refer to others as they wish and accept them as they present. But that doesn’t make it real.”

In 2021, he hit out at Essex Police for flying a Pride flag to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance, tweeting: “I hope you’ve got planning consent for that flag, it’s not legal to fly it without.”