A man’s ex-girlfriend has been charged with nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images after she sent his boss his nudes and claimed that he was gay in a jealous rage.

The woman, who has not been named, has been accused of harassing her ex by creating a fake Facebook profile to send the nudes to his bosses, Minnesota Police have revealed.

Police said they first learned of the accusations in June last year and, in court records filed on Monday (9 January), police said that the ex-boyfriend had told officers his 34-year-old ex had sent “sexually explicit photos” of him to his supervisors.

According to a written statement, the nudes were originally sent to his ex-girlfriend by his current girlfriend in a bid to “make her jealous”.

Upon receiving the image, which displayed the man’s penis, the ex accused him of being gay and having a partner who was trans.

An email sent to the man’s boss read: “I wanted to thank you for the employment and wanted to let everyone know I like transgenders and I am gay. Thank you.”

Police confirmed the email was sent in an attempt to mislead the man’s boss into thinking he was the sender.

The woman has also been accused of creating a bogus Facebook profile, with the name “skanker cheatin”, on which she included the same naked photos, police have said.

She was arrested on 17 June, two weeks after police learned of the incidents. Following a search of the woman’s home, police detained her electronic devices.

According to court records she was “highly intoxicated and was extremely derogatory toward the LGBTQ community”.

The electronic devices showed the woman had used an encrypted email service to send the photos.

Police revealed she is also accused of paying for access to websites to gain contact and family information for her ex’s current girlfriend.

Last year, government data released by the Home Office showed hate crimes in England and Wales hit a frightening new record high.

Meanwhile, police figures also showed anti-LGBTQ+ violence in the UK is rising at a record-breaking rate.