Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer has detailed his attempt to use app Grindr to find a gay hook-up after coming to the conclusion that “women are the worst”.

But despite his best efforts, the 38-year-old The Social Network star couldn’t get aroused enough to go through with it, and had to put paid to the sexual liaison.

Speaking to mental health coach Dani Druz on the latest episode of Hammer’s podcast, The Armie HammerTime Podcast, the controversial actor recalled trying to get it off with a “handsome French dude”.

“I tried hooking up with a dude one time, and it was hilarious ’cause I was like, ‘You know what, women are the worst, like, gay dudes seem to have it so easy,’” he shared.

Hammer detailed the ease of which queer men can find hook-ups using apps like Grindr, giving the example of being in a restaurant, and someone offering to give him a blowjob in the bathroom.

“I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna give this a try. Like, maybe this actually works for me. Let’s give it a try.”

The actor then detailed finding a man on the app, making out with him, and being put off by the man’s beard and broad shoulders.

“I remember I met this dude, handsome, French, you know the whole thing. I was like OK this could work, this could work. Let’s try this,” he shared.

“I remember I started making out with him and I just remember being like, ‘God, beards, like this thing is f**king rough, like how do I get in there?’

You may like to watch

“And I remember I put my arms around him and was like, ‘Oh my god, these shoulders are so wide. He’s so big!’

“I was just like, ‘OK…’ And then I remember like, we were making out and it was kind of getting hotter and heavier, but I was like, not even a twitch, and I was going through the motions, and like not feeling anything. And then he reached [down]…. and I was like, ‘You’re not going to touch my flaccid penis,” he rounded off. “You know what, I gotta stop this here.”

Hammer was previously married to cooking TV personality and Cupcake Wars star Elizabeth Chambers, but the couple separated in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 2023.

While Armie Hammer was once best known for being the object of Timothée Chalamet’s affection in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, his acting career imploded in 2021 after a string of accusations from a number of women, including rape, sexual coercion and physical and emotional abuse.

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer at the Oscars. (VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty)

At the time, a woman known as Effie claimed Hammer raped her in 2017, and shared graphic text exchanges between the pair, with one appearing to show the actor claiming he is a cannibal.

Two other women, including his ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze, then came forward to accuse the actor of sexual coercion and emotional abuse between 2017 and 2020.

Hammer has repeatedly denied the claims, and while police authorities in Los Angeles launched an investigation into the accusations in 2021, they concluded in 2023 that there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue charges.

“There was never a case, never a lawsuit, never a criminal proceeding against anyone. It captured the public’s attention but was completely blown out of proportion,” Hammer’s attorney said at the time.

Last month, Hammer admitted on The Louis Theroux Podcast to being “a d**k” and exhibiting “a**hole behaviour” but once again refuted the accusations of sexual abuse and cannibalism.

“You know what you have to do to actually be a cannibal? You have to actually eat human flesh. So no,” Hammer said when probed by Theroux.

