The Rocky Horror Show is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a huge UK tour.

The iconic musical will head to venues across the country to celebrate the landmark.

The show will run for a month at Peacock Theatre on London’s West End and head to venues in Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham in 2023.

Tickets for the tour are now available from London Theatre Direct and ATG Tickets.

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre, The Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world.

The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages.

“Back in the 1970s when someone asked me to entertain the Christmas staff party at the EMI Film Studios and I turned up with a song called Science Fiction Double Feature who would have known this was the germ of the idea to turn into today what is The Rocky Horror Show,” said Richard O’Brien.

He added: “To be celebrating fifty years is beyond my wildest expectations – from the humble beginnings back in 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre in London.”

The story – if you didn’t know already – follows Brad and his fiancée Janet, whose car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor.

There they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter, and other colourful characters including Riff Raff, Magenta and Columbia.

It features a beloved soundtrack which includes “The Time Warp”, “Dammit Janet”, “Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me” and “Sweet Transvestite”.

The West End production will see the return of Strictly Come Dancing’s Ore Oduba, who will once again play Brad Majors during the six-week run.

How to get Rocky Horror Show tickets

To get tickets for the West End show head to londontheatredirect.com and for the UK tour dates head to ATGtickets.com.

They’re priced from £22 for the West End show and from £13 for the UK tour dates.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.