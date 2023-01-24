A “kind” and “brave” queer environmental activist was reportedly shot dead by police in Atlanta, Georgia while protesting the development of a police training facility on forest land.

Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán, 26, was killed on Wednesday (18 January) in South River Forest, where they were demonstrating against the construction of an 85-acre police training facility nicknamed “Cop City” with activists.

Tortuguita, a queer and non-binary indigenous Venezuelan, was described as a “dear friend” and a “brave soul” by the Atlanta Press Collective.

“They were a trained medic, a loving partner, a dear friend, a brave soul, and so much more,” the outlet said.

“Tortuguita was a very kind person. They were always willing to help and take care of people in need around them, especially the QTBIPOC community. They were always attentive to others’ needs and always offered the best of them.

“In Tort’s name, we continue to fight to protect the forest and stop Cop City with love, rage, and commitment to each other’s safety and wellbeing.”

The outlet added that Tortuguita had spent their time in Atlanta working on forest protection, and had also worked in Florida, helping to build housing in low-income areas that were devastated by hurricanes.

Vigils have taken place across the United States, including in Florida, California, and New York, to honour the activist’s memory, while a GoFundMe set up for the family of Tortuguita has raised over $50,000 (£40,500).

THREAD: Demonstrations and vigils have been announced across the country in honor of

Tortugita, activist murdered by police in Atlanta, GA.



Atlanta, Saturday 1/21 @ 5pm pic.twitter.com/MaZbsrKIOf — Defend the Atlanta Forest (@defendATLforest) January 20, 2023

Police in Atlanta released a statement about Tortuguita’s death on Monday (23 January), claiming police were sent to remove approximately 25 camps at the future site of the police training centre, where Tortuguita was protesting.

Seven other protesters, aged between 20 and 35, were arrested and charged with “domestic terrorism and criminal trespass” for setting up protest camps against the centre.

Police claimed that Tortuguita did not comply with commands to get out of the tent, and that the 26-year-old activist then shot and injured a Georgia State Patrol officer, before police fired back to shoot Tortuguita, killing them “on the scene”.

Police confirmed officers were not wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting, leading friends of the activist to question their record of events.

Kamau Franklin, founder of Community Movement Builders, told TruthOut: “All we know is what the version of the police have given.

“That’s why we’re calling for an independent investigation… because that’s the only way we’re going to know what really happened.”

PinkNews has contacted Atlanta Police for further comment.