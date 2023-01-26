Noah Schnapp says Will Byers’ sexuality journey in Stranger Things was ‘beautifully written’

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, who plays closeted teen Will Byers in the hit Netflix show, couldn’t be happier about his character’s journey of discovery.

Earlier this month, Schnapp made headlines after coming out as gay on TikTok with a message that paid homage to his fictional counterpart: “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought”.

And as fans eagerly wait for the fifth and final instalment in the supernatural franchise, many are more invested than ever in Will finally gaining the courage to be his true self.

In the latest season, Will’s sexuality was all but confirmed after a moving storyline in which he tries to navigate his complicated feelings for his best friend, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

Will also brought to life one of the most talked about scenes from Stranger Things, in which he bears his emotions to Mike in the van before turning to the window to cry.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Schnapp said Will’s journey in season four was “beautifully written”.

Will Byers. (Netflix)

“They’ve had this vision for a long time, which you can tell even from season one how they wrote it with his character and how he was bullied and being called a fairy and all the way up from season one up until now,” he explained.

“They’ve had this story line kind of in the works and I think their vision has been working really well.”

Schnapp also teased that his character will be front and centre when the show returns for a final season.

“[Creators Matt and Ross Duffer] won’t tell me specifics, but they were like, ‘You just wait. You will be very happy and excited. So sit tight,’” he continued.

“I think the story opened and started with Will, and I think ending it with him and circling back on that is a nice way for them to wrap it up.”

Schnapp then said that he hopes Will “fully embraces” his identity in the upcoming fifth season.

“I think that’s the most important, at least for me,” he added.

Although there have been heavy hints about Will’s sexuality in the show, it’s taken a while for Will to be confirmed as gay, with Schnapp originally saying he had “no labels”.

But after major backlash, in an interview with Variety in July, he confirmed Will was “100 per cent” gay and “does love Mike”.

The actor has previously teased what is ahead for his character as the group of friends face down Vecna in a final epic showdown.

“I think they did a great job with Will’s character this season, and beautifully addressed everything they needed to,” he told Forbes.

“The way they closed the show is just perfect – the story started with Will, and it’ll end with Will.”

Only time will tell if Stranger Things will buck the trend of tragic LGBTQ+ endings and give Will the happiness he deserves.

Seasons 1-4 Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.