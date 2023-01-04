Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp has shared a cryptic message for how the series may come to a head for his character Will Byers.

Stranger Things will return for a fifth and final season with the Hawkins inhabitants continuing their battle against their greatest enemy yet – Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

And it seems everyone’s favourite resident gay, Will Byers, is going to play a big part in the final showdown.

“I can just tell you that I’m very, very excited for what’s to come,” Schnapp told Forbes. “I think they did a great job with Will’s character this season, and beautifully addressed everything they needed to.

“The way they closed the show is just perfect – the story started with Will, and it’ll end with Will.”

Meanwhile, Bower also teased there was something big to come for Will and Vecna, telling E!: “We all know by now that Vecna and Will have history. So it would be a joy to get back in there, as I’ll gently put it.”

Schnapp isn’t wrong, since the whole series began with his disappearance into the Upside Down in season one. And although he has taken more of a backseat in the past couple seasons, fans are eager to see more of Will, especially when it comes to his sexuality journey.

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers (L) and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler (R). (Netflix)

Fan theories started early on that there was something more than met the eye when it came to Will’s character and in the season four it was all but confirmed that he was gay.

And possibly in love with his best friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

“Obviously, it was hinted at in season one,” Schnapp told Variety back in July. “It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing.”

Regardless, fans have been using subtext and are hoping Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, will make it explicit in the final season.

Executive producer Shawn Levy also promised that they “will answer all remaining questions”, adding: “We are in the business of satisfying viewers.”

If the various hints dropped are anything to go by then here’s hoping Will Byers finally gets the closure he deserves before it all comes to an end.

Stranger Things seasons one to four are streaming now on Netflix.