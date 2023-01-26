Panic! At The Disco recently announced their break-up, but there’s still one last chance to see them on tour.

The group will officially disband this year after they wrap up their UK and European tour in March.

Fans can still get their hands on tickets for the Panic! At Disco tour from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

After a 19-year run, the pop-rock favourites will be splitting up for good, as confirmed by the frontman Brendan Urie.

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey… Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way. Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” Urie wrote in a social media post.

He added: “We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.”

The post continued: “That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more. Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you.”

The group’s final shows, the Viva Las Vengeance Tour will kick off on 20 February in Vienna and finish on 10 March in Manchester.

“I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together,” Urie said. “I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing.”

Since forming in 2004, the group have undergone a number of lineup changes, with Urie being the only founding member remaining.

Panic! At The Disco have released tracks including their breakthrough hit “I Write Sins Not Tragedies”, “Nine in the Afternoon” and “High Hopes” as well as seven studio albums.

You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket info below.

Can I still get Panic at the Disco tickets?

Yes, limited tickets are still available for all of their UK and European tour dates.

Fans in the UK can get their hands on tickets from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

For the European dates you can find ticket link info below.