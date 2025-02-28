Sabrina Carpenter announces more North American dates for Short n’ Sweet Tour: ‘It’s even sweeter!’
There’s more Sabrina Carpenter goodness where that came from! The singer has added extra North America dates on her Short n’ Sweet Tour – and this is how you can get tickets.
The “Please Please Please” hitmaker announced on Thursday (28 February) that she is taking a new leg of her vintage-inspired tour of her latest album of the same name back to the US and Canada.
It follows confirmed tour dates in Europe this spring, where she is set to travel to the likes of Zurich, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, London, Manchester, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam.
“You asked and we listened!!!” Carpented wrote on Instagram. “So excited to announce an additional leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour — coming back to a few select cities this fall! New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto and Pittsburgh (for taxes).”
The star is set to be joined by special guests Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, and Amber Mark during select shows.
Carpenter is set to headline two further nights in Pittsburgh, three nights in New York City, two nights in Nashville, two nights in Toronto, and three nights in Los Angeles.
How do I get Sabrina Carpenter North American tour tickets?
Fans can sign up for Team Sabrina to gain access to the Short n’ Sweet Tour pre-sale for the North American dates. The pre-sale launches on 4 March at midday local time. Cash App cardholders will also gain early access to ticket sales.
General sale begins on 7 March at 10 am EST and CST. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and AXS.
What are the Short n’ Sweet Tour North American dates?
23 October – PPG Saints Arena – Pittsburgh – tickets
24 October – PPG Saints Arena- Pittsburgh – tickets
29 October – Madison Square Garden – New York City – tickets
31 October – Madison Square Garden – New York City – tickets
1 November – Madison Square Garden – New York City – tickets
4 November – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville – tickets
5 November – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville – tickets
10 November – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto – tickets
11 November – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto – tickets
20 November – Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles – tickets
22 November – Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles – tickets
23 November – Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles – tickets
