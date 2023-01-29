LGBT History Month 2023 is almost upon us in the UK, but the annual celebration of queer history and individuals is observed at different times of the year in different countries.

In the UK it’s celebrated in February each year, but in the US and Canada it takes place in October.

The UK iteration was started in 2005 and founded by the LGBTQ+ education charity Schools OUT UK. The charity states that the month is about “claiming our past”, “celebrating our present”, and “creating our future”, and is often used to promote LGBTQ education in schools

As part of helping educate people about LGBTQ+ history, Schools OUT UK provides free resources to help people celebrate.

The charity invites people to host their own events as part of the celebrations.

Why does LGBT History Month take place in February in the UK?

LGBT History Month is observed in February in the UK, with the first event taking place in 2005.

Although created with similar goals in mind, the UK and US LGBT History Month were founded independently and more than a decade apart, meaning the dates do not coincide.

In the US, LGBT History Month was first celebrated in October 1994, when it was known as Lesbian and Gay History Month. It was founded by Rodney Wilson, who was the first openly gay public school teacher in Missouri. An equivalent event did not exist in the UK until almost 11 years later.

Is there a theme for 2023?

Every year, the UK celebration is marked with a theme. For LGBT History Month 2023 the theme is ‘Behind the Lens’, celebrating the contribution of LGBT+ people to cinema and film from behind the lens.

The charity says that includes “directors, cinematographers, screen writers, producers, animators, costume designers, special effects, make up artists, lighting directors, musicians, choreographers and beyond.

It is also encouraging people to look and listen to the lived experiences of people in the LGBT+ community as representation in the media is increasing.

But there’s also Pride Month?

Yes, LGBT History Month is different to LGBT Pride Month, which is celebrated each June in the US and around the world.

LGBT History month is a chance to put the history of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people in the UK in the spotlight and learn their pasts.

In comparison, Pride Month, is about raising awareness and promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community and issues they face.