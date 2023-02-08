A leading gay tour operator and the world’s second-largest cruise line company is politely asking gay cruise passengers to stop making porn films during voyages.

LGBTQ+ travel company Atlantis Events and Royal Caribbean signed a joint notice, asking horny holiday-makers on board the Harmony of the Seas ship to stop making adult movies for OnlyFans or Just For Fans, or posting naked photos from the vessel.

Anyone breaking this new rule will be kicked off the gay cruise.

The Fort Lauderdale cruise ship, which is considered to be one of the largest passenger ships ever built, left for a week-long queer trip across the Caribbean on Saturday (4 February).

But, prior to the event, Atlantis Events warned passengers not to share adult videos from any of their ships after several adult videos reportedly went viral in the past.

“While we want everyone to have fun, there are limits and so we ask that you be respectful of all guests and our cruise partners,” a section of the guest handbook read.

“Please do not post anything explicitly sexual on social media in a public forum or other online space,” it continued.

“Any guest who posts or publishes an explicit and publicly visible photo or video will be asked to leave the ship with no refund.”

Royal Carribean is one of the largest cruise companies in the world. (Getty)

Regular cruisers have suggested that the policy was implemented sometime in October 2022, as no handbook prior to the date advised against explicit content during Atlantis Events trips.

It reportedly applies to all forms of social media platforms, including private or paywall accounts such as Onlyfans.

To help combat the apparent wave of cruise ship pornography being taken on the ship, the company said it had hired a “team of volunteers” to monitor the site.

But, as Just For Fans founder Dominic Ford told Buzzfeed News: “If models are careful and smart about filming, they should be fine.

“It’s a shame that sex work and pornography are still marginalised and stigmatised,” Ford continued.

“But we need to find ways of working with our friends and allies to make sure everyone’s safe spaces are protected.”

A policy preventing adult videos was reportedly requested by officials of cruise ship companies, according to Atlantis Events CEO Rich Campbell.

“The cruise lines have asked me to include that and that’s not such a strange request, he said. “They don’t want their brand featured.”

While companies such as OnlyFans have terms of service prohibiting creators from violating intellectual property rights, there are seemingly no laws against non-sexual recreational cruise photos being posted online.